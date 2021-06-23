Indian Days in Titonka this weekend

The annual Titonka Indian Days celebration is back for 2021, after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. Indian Days will be held this Friday and Saturday, June 26-27. Saturday will feature a full day of activities, kicking off with the Indian Days Parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants can line up for the parade beginning at 9 a.m. on the north end of Dieckman Street. The parade will then proceed south on Main Street through downtown Titonka, turn west on 2nd Ave., and proceed north on Ripley St.