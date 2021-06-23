Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Titonka, IA

Indian Days in Titonka this weekend

thebuffalocentertribune.com
 9 days ago

The annual Titonka Indian Days celebration is back for 2021, after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. Indian Days will be held this Friday and Saturday, June 26-27. Saturday will feature a full day of activities, kicking off with the Indian Days Parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants can line up for the parade beginning at 9 a.m. on the north end of Dieckman Street. The parade will then proceed south on Main Street through downtown Titonka, turn west on 2nd Ave., and proceed north on Ripley St.

thebuffalocentertribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Titonka, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North End#Indian Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
Country
India
News Break
Society
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...