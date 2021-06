Any good addiction detox and rehab facility knows the importance of avoiding triggers and advancing back into real life slowly. Going immediately back to a previous home environment can expose an addict to the same individuals that they associated with prior to detox. It can also expose them to triggers that caused them to abuse substances in the first place, or to family and friends who unknowingly enabled them to abuse substances. That is why great medical rehab and detox clinics like 1000 Islands Rehab Centre, located in Ontario, does stress the necessity for a sober living facility after rehab as the Rehab Centre does consider a sober living facility practically a necessity in maintaining sobriety and preventing relapses.