Awake NY and Merrell are set to test the limits of the power streetwear has in collaborations. Merrell’s Jungle Moc, one of the dorkiest shoes you’ll ever see and one that may scream “dad” so strongly it’s beyond saving, is getting a streetwear spin under Awake NY’s stead. There’s hardly anything cool about the suede slip-on with an octopus-like tread that climbs up the midsole, and we have to wonder if any brand in the world could possibly make it hot.