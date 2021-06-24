Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg should not pass up this opportunity to invest in the Black economy | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKiOE_0adtuEzN00

By Regina A. Hairston

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated everyone in its path, from restaurants to the already overburdened healthcare system; only a few industries escaped a near total collapse. Business owned by Black Americans suffered devastating impacts.

There were gaps before the pandemic that made being a Black owned business challenging. Since the 1980s, “ race-based contracting preferences have been weakened by federal court rulings,” making it harder for public private partnerships to exist.

And now, during the most difficult time in modern history, Black owned businesses found themselves last in the line for federal relief such as Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Philly chamber launches program to boost Black-owned businesses

Encouragingly, the number of Black owned businesses have grown in recent years, many of these businesses being sole proprietorships. However, any progress made was devastated by COVID-19.

Research by ProPublica states that there have been “ 18.4 percent fewer self-employed Black people working in July 2020 than there had been a year previously, compared to 6.2 percent fewer self-employed white people.”

Black-owned businesses, and their survival are crucial to communities of color. Black-owned businesses have a tendency to hire other people of color, creating a business ecosystem that ensures communities can thrive right where they are. With an unemployment rate of 19.5 percent for Black people in Pennsylvania, the future of Black-owned businesses is more critical than ever.

Philly biz leaders, advocates call for $20M infusion of stimulus cash help Black businesses, community

Pennsylvania has an opportunity to do just that, and help businesses recuperate what they lost in the pandemic. Pennsylvania has over $7 billion dollars American Rescue Plan funding available for use, and currently, our Commonwealth is sitting on a $3 billion dollar surplus, totaling $10 billion dollars in funds that can be used to help communities devastated by this pandemic.

As it stands, the Pennsylvania Legislature is planning to stash this money in the Rainy Day Fund, leaving small businesses, schools, and people in the midst of a gun violence epidemic in the dust.

The Rainy Day Fund is typically utilized during recessions and hard economic times. Not only are we in the middle of the most difficult time for Black people, with a poverty rate at 26.4 percent , but any shot at getting ahead was lost by COVID-19’s and the economic turmoil that came with it.

Not only should these funds be used to aid our schools, fix health inequities and create workforce development and job training programs, but we need to invest in Black-owned businesses.

We need to make sure that they have the capital, financing and the procurement opportunities that all other businesses have so that they can pull themselves out of this dark financial time. When we do that, more people of color across this commonwealth will be employed in their communities, spurring economic growth for years to come.

If this money sits in the Rainy Day Fund, and we wait for another crisis to strike, it will be too late for Black owned businesses to recuperate the losses they have already taken.

Black-owned businesses are the pillar of their communities, and as they grow, opportunity for a whole community grows along with it. That is what is at stake if we let them go under this time around. Harrisburg must invest in Black owned businesses with the 10 billion dollars available in the Pennsylvania budget before it is too late.

Regina A. Hairston is the president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, based in Philadelphia. The African American Chamber has promoted the voice, the vision, and the value of Black-owned businesses in the region for over 28 years.

The post Harrisburg should not pass up this opportunity to invest in the Black economy | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

416
Followers
551
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Business
City
Economy, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Americans#Philly#Propublica#Commonwealth#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Trading one pest for another: Goodbye, cicadas; Begone, spotted lanternflies! | Five for the Weekend

Happy weekend, all. Just when you think the bug parade across Pennsylvania has ceased, (bye, Cicadas!) pests like the nymph stage Spotted Lanternflies (SLF), pictured above, make their appearance. I had the misfortunate of discovering SLFs at my home in Lebanon County this week, which means I spent most of the week plotting their demise. According to the […] The post Trading one pest for another: Goodbye, cicadas; Begone, spotted lanternflies! | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
AgriculturePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Nellie Bly push looses steam, funding source as budget negotiations continue

Gov. Tom Wolf’s second attempt at creating the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, a potential lifeline for students at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-system schools with unmet financial need, will likely not be part of the fiscal 2021-22 state budget, its sponsor says.  The post Nellie Bly push looses steam, funding source as budget negotiations continue appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PoliticsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘I’m not tired of standing up. Are you?’ As deadline looms, progressives push their budget agenda | Thursday Morning Coffee

With less than a week to go before the end of the fiscal year, progressives press the case to spend a $10 billion windfall on those who need it most. The post ‘I’m not tired of standing up. Are you?’ As deadline looms, progressives push their budget agenda | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PoliticsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘We don’t just stop at Juneteenth’: Civil rights leader, lawmakers call for more action on social justice reform

“It is important that we don’t just stop on Juneteenth. It’s important that we look at all of the systemic issues and racism in legislation and policy and how that has impacted our community,” said Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia, the chairperson of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. The post ‘We don’t just stop at Juneteenth’: Civil rights leader, lawmakers call for more action on social justice reform appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ElectionsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Poll: Majority of Pennsylvanians think slot revenue should be reallocated from horse racing industry

Whether it’s for funding students at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities or another purpose, the majority of registered voters in Pennsylvania believe tax revenue from slot machines in the commonwealth should be reallocated away from the horse racing industry, despite having read or heard little about the issue, according to a new poll.  The post Poll: Majority of Pennsylvanians think slot revenue should be reallocated from horse racing industry appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.