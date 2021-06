Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has condemned the U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday, which killed at least seven fighters. The bombardment took place a day before Israel's new president was scheduled to visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The U.S. carried out three airstrikes on Iranian targets on the border — two landed in Syria and the other landed in Iraq.