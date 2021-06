Affected versions of this package are vulnerable to Arbitrary Code Execution. If the $lang_path parameter is passed unfiltered from user input, it can be set to a UNC path, and if an attacker is also able to persuade the server to load a file from that UNC path, a script file under their control may be executed. This vulnerability only applies to systems that resolve UNC paths, typically only Microsoft Windows. PHPMailer 6.5.0 mitigates this by no longer treating translation files as PHP code, but by parsing their text content directly. This approach avoids the possibility of executing unknown code while retaining backward compatibility.