Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

There are only 2,700 fully electric vehicles in Idaho. Could that start to change soon?

By Kevin Fixler
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKTIx_0adtu4FM00

Courtney Rosenkoetter was just about to knock off from his weekend shift moonlighting part-time for Uber when he decided to take on one more early morning pick up from Boise Airport and push the limits of the charge remaining on his new Tesla.

“I almost turned off the app,” he recalled telling his stranded passenger as the clock neared 3 a.m. “You’re 18 miles away, and it says I’ve got 42 miles left, and I live back this way. It’s going to be close.”

Rosenkoetter, 50, of Boise, who has been driving his pearl white Model Y for Uber for six months, chanced it and accepted the ride. Without much in the way of charging stations between the airport and Garden City, he thought better of it, but completed the trip and made it back by the skin of his teeth.

“I did make it home, and I still had 2% of battery left,” Rosenkoetter said. “Typically I would never take that trip being that low. I’m a little bit of a worry-wart that way.”

HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

In recent years, the number of of electric vehicles on Idaho’s roadways has risen steadily. Not including electric-gasoline hybrids, the total reached almost 2,700 earlier this month, according to Idaho’s Division of Motor Vehicles.

But Idaho continues to lag behind much of the rest of the country in adoption of EVs; it in the bottom-10 states, reports the U.S. Department of Energy . Of the 43 states that provided vehicle registration numbers at the close of last year to the department’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, Idaho ranked 35th.

In order, the top three were: California, Florida and Texas, which also are the three most populous U.S. states. California’s more than 425,000 EVs far outpaced runner-up Florida by more than sevenfold — with Idaho’s total representing just a half-percent of the national leader.

The Gem State’s ranking tracks just ahead of its position as the 39th-most populated state, and compares to Kentucky (No. 33), Iowa (No. 36) and Louisiana (No. 38) for its total number of EVs. It also sits behind less populated states Hawaii (No. 20) and New Hampshire (No. 32), as well as New Mexico (No. 34), which has a similar number of residents as Idaho.

In the United States, transportation accounts for the largest percentage of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere, at nearly one-third, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Tailpipe pollutants from the burning of fossil fuels — primarily carbon dioxide — contribute significantly to global warming.

As cities, states and nations begin in earnest to prevent a worldwide climate crisis, they’re increasingly turning first to transitioning vehicle fleets to alternate fuels. That often includes shifting to cars, trucks and buses that run on electricity and produce little to no emissions.

Boise Mayor: Move to EVs ‘a big part of our strategy’ to be carbon-neutral

Last week, Boise became the first city in the state to approve a climate plan with clear-cut goals of carbon-neutrality for the municipal government and the city overall. The city’s so-called climate action roadmap follows the lead of other states, including California, Oregon and Maine, and calls for City Hall to hit a 2035 target, with the entire city to follow by 2050. The City Council unanimously passed the resolution.

“I can’t say it enough: It’s about people and prosperity,” Mayor Lauren McLean said during a press briefing earlier this month. “If as a city we bring innovation and a sense of urgency to it now, with goals that are going to be hard to achieve — and we’re going to do everything possible to get there — then we will be one of those cities that comes out ahead.

“As we move to carbon-neutrality, what we’re finding in this valley and elsewhere, the car impact is a big impact,” she added. “So ensuring as a city that we have moved into electrified vehicles, both big and small, is a big part of our strategy.”

Electric vehicle proponents say Idaho’s slow rollout so far of its charging station network has contributed to the sluggish rate of EV adoption compared to other states. Statewide, there are now more than 100 public-use stations for drivers to charge their vehicles, according to Idaho Power, which works to help promote the state’s transition to electric vehicles.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

The main area of focus has been expanding the charger network along the highways, including the addition of more Tesla superchargers, which can top off one of the company’s vehicles in about 30 minutes. Today, those are established in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, Burley, Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

“It is a new technology, and it’s coming,” said Patti Best, program specialist with Idaho Power. “We do have some bigger distances between towns, but the network is filling in. It’s just going to take some time.”

Residents are able to charge at home as well, she said, allowing them to head out with a full battery. Still, about half of Idaho’s chargers are located in the Treasure Valley, according to the website ChargeHub , creating challenges for everyone from frequent road-trippers to Uber and Lyft drivers who are considering buying an electric vehicle. Meantime, both ride-hailing services have committed to having all of their drivers in electric vehicles by 2030.

“I’m very, very confident there are no issues going anywhere on the interstate. I have wanted to take it to McCall, and took a quick look, but didn’t see anywhere I could charge,” said Rosenkoetter, the Uber driver. “McCall is a pretty good destination for Boiseans, so unless somebody actually has a charger at their house, I don’t know how people charge up there. And McCall is pretty well populated, and a destination town.”

Without gas taxes, how will EV drivers pay their fair share for using Idaho roads?

Another potential snag to wider adoption of EVs in Idaho is the state’s higher registration fee for electric-only vehicles — already one of the nation’s priciest at $140 per year. And efforts were made in just the past legislative cycle to increase the fee to the most expensive in the country, at $300 per year, to help offset the annual fuel taxes EV drivers avoid paying toward road improvements.

Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, introduced in April the bill to more than double the yearly registration fee on EVs . The bill passed by a split vote through Ways and Means Committee and was referred to the House Transportation Committee, which Palmer chairs, but stalled when it didn’t receive a hearing before it could head to the House floor for a vote.

Rep. Joe A. Palmer, R-Meridian, speaks during a Ways & Means Committee hearing at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

Palmer, a seven-term representative, said by phone he was uncertain whether he would reintroduce the bill next session, but still sought to ensure all drivers are helping cover the real costs of maintaining the state’s infrastructure.

“The intent behind the bill is to increase fairness in who pays for transportation,” he said. “It’s always a good idea to have it fair from one person to the next.”

Idaho Power, which supplies electricity to southern Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon, did not support Palmer’s bill, saying the increased fee did not properly reflect the gas taxes EV drivers no longer pay. The proposed law also ran the risk of discouraging Idahoans from buying electric vehicles, an agency spokesman said, and Idaho Power looked forward to working with the Legislature in the future on more “thoughtfully calculated” fees to ensure EV drivers cover their fair share.

The growing number of vehicle manufacturers that have entered the EV market, with several committing to full electric offerings in the years to come, also bodes well for expanding Idahoans’ appetites for the newer, greener technology. Residents are fond of pickup trucks, said Best, and with several automakers, including Ford with its new all-electric F-150 Lightning , soon to be mass producing them to compete with the likes of Tesla, it’s likely the state will follow national trends more closely and see fewer and fewer gas-powered vehicles out on the road.

“We’re really just watching some significant developments with electric vehicles. To see the test drive of the F-150 a few weeks ago was really exciting,” said Steve Hubble, Boise’s Climate Action Division senior manager. “So seeing the potential there for an EV that’s functional, workable in that vehicle class is really exciting, and I hope at least in the near-term we’ll have some opportunities to pilot test some of those in our fleet.”

The post There are only 2,700 fully electric vehicles in Idaho. Could that start to change soon? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

53
Followers
249
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Mccall, ID
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Kentucky State
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Idaho Power#The Gem State#Boise#City Hall#The City Council#Ev#Twin Falls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho hits a COVID vaccine milestone: More than 50% of adults got their shots

Idaho has reached a milestone in protecting its residents and economy from the coronavirus. More than half of Idaho’s adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that 50.2% of Idaho adults had chosen to be vaccinated. “We likely will not meet the national […] The post Idaho hits a COVID vaccine milestone: More than 50% of adults got their shots appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘It’s a challenge’: Short-term rental issues plague a small Idaho town near Yellowstone

Idaho’s picturesque views and endless supply of outdoor recreational opportunities have always attracted visitors — tourists and new residents alike. But the dynamic changed in the past decade, with the rise of third-party rental websites like Airbnb, VRBO and Vacasa. These short-term rentals and vacation homes opened up lodging to more visitors in some corners […] The post ‘It’s a challenge’: Short-term rental issues plague a small Idaho town near Yellowstone appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ada County, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Ada commissioners won’t keep Dr. Epperly, who favored COVID measures, on health board

Ada County Commissioners have decided not to renew the appointment of Dr. Ted Epperly to the Central District Health board. “After 15 years of service to Central District Health, I was sent an e-mail saying … ‘Thank You For Your Service.’ An incredible example of politics becoming more important than public health knowledge and expertise,” […] The post Ada commissioners won’t keep Dr. Epperly, who favored COVID measures, on health board appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. offers paid time off for COVID vaccine, calls on businesses to follow suit

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is taking the lead on offering paid time off to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine. “This morning, I informed Idaho state employees we’re offering them a new benefit – four hours of paid leave if they have received or choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine!” Little said […] The post Idaho Gov. offers paid time off for COVID vaccine, calls on businesses to follow suit appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher announces kidney cancer diagnosis

Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents Idaho’s First Congressional District, announced on his Facebook page Thursday that he has renal cancer, which affects the kidneys. “No one likes to hear the ‘C’ word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced … sometimes it happens,” Fulcher wrote. According […] The post Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher announces kidney cancer diagnosis appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

As cities, counties change zoning codes, let’s consider how ‘lovably nonconforming’ housing may help

I have a special place in my heart for a type of buildings that might best be called, “Lovably Nonconforming.”  These are buildings that wonderfully add to the fabric of our neighborhoods — and likely could not be built under today’s zoning codes.  When we talk about how to preserve neighborhood character and create amazing […] The post As cities, counties change zoning codes, let’s consider how ‘lovably nonconforming’ housing may help appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Confusion surrounds state financial review of Reclaim Idaho ballot initiative

Officials with Reclaim Idaho have paused efforts to collect signatures for a new education funding ballot initiative as they await a new financial analysis of the initiative from the state. But new documents the Idaho Capital Sun obtained late Monday afternoon raise uncertainty about whether the state analyzed the most up-to-date version of Reclaim Idaho’s […] The post Confusion surrounds state financial review of Reclaim Idaho ballot initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Mayors of U.S. cities plead for federal funds to alleviate housing crisis

WASHINGTON — The mayors of cities in Ohio, Montana and Arizona stressed the need for affordable housing to be included in any congressional infrastructure package during a Tuesday hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee. Mayors Daniel Horrigan of Akron, Ohio, Cyndy Andrus of Bozeman, Mont., and Corey Woods of Tempe, […] The post Mayors of U.S. cities plead for federal funds to alleviate housing crisis appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho held an innocent man on death row for 18 years. Now it’s paying for that.

How much will the wrongful conviction of a death row inmate who spent nearly 20 years behind bars cost the state of Idaho? Close to $1.4 million. The sum will be awarded to Charles Fain, who was released from death row in 2001 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence in the 1982 sexual assault […] The post Idaho held an innocent man on death row for 18 years. Now it’s paying for that. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Reclaim Idaho can now gather signatures for a K-12 initiative. But there’s a catch.

Reclaim Idaho volunteers received the go-ahead from the state to begin collecting signatures on a new education funding initiative they hope to get on Idaho voters’ ballots in 2022. The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office presented Reclaim Idaho officials with the official ballot titles for the Quality Education Act, Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said […] The post Reclaim Idaho can now gather signatures for a K-12 initiative. But there’s a catch. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

More than 90% of Idaho’s COVID cases now are among the unvaccinated

More than 90% of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho “have no record of being vaccinated” against the coronavirus, Idaho Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said Tuesday. The numbers underscore how effective the vaccines have been, not only in controlled clinical trials. A study published Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control […] The post More than 90% of Idaho’s COVID cases now are among the unvaccinated appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho PBS shares an Ohio connection to Hemingway’s years in Idaho

Idaho Public Television has a new online event celebrating the “Idaho roots” of author Ernest Hemingway. “Papa” was a worldly rolling stone who wound up in Ketchum, Idaho, and lived there until he died in 1961. Now, an Ohio University alumnus who lived in Idaho and became involved in preserving Hemingway’s legacy continues curating more information about […] The post Idaho PBS shares an Ohio connection to Hemingway’s years in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

I’d love to settle down in Idaho. The Legislature advocating for more residencies, fellowships could help.

According to Psychiatry News, there are five psychiatrists per 100,000 people in Idaho. The nearest adult psychiatrist is an hour’s drive away, while the nearest child psychiatrist is about three hours away. This is a problem, and rural communities in Idaho and other Western states deserve high quality health care, including mental health care. Idaho […] The post I’d love to settle down in Idaho. The Legislature advocating for more residencies, fellowships could help. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Frustrated local leaders urge Congress to move faster on regulating PFAS

WASHINGTON—Local officials and community leaders on Wednesday pushed Congress to designate toxic chemicals that are contaminating drinking water as hazardous materials, which would trigger federal cleanup standards.   In addition, two Democratic senators from Michigan, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, introduced legislation that would put additional obligations on the Pentagon to initiate cleanup at military bases. […] The post Frustrated local leaders urge Congress to move faster on regulating PFAS appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise naming new downtown park in honor of Cherie Buckner-Webb

A new park under construction in downtown Boise is being named in honor of former state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, the first Black woman elected to the Idaho Legislature.  Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday afternoon, calling Buckner-Webb a political trailblazer. “Naming this park for Cherie Buckner-Webb honors this trailblazing Boisean who, while making […] The post Boise naming new downtown park in honor of Cherie Buckner-Webb appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Feds approve extension for Idaho to file plans for latest round of stimulus funds for schools

The U.S. Department of Education has given the Idaho State Board of Education an extension to file its plan for using $146 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds earmarked to help schools reopen and sustain safe operations.  The deadline to submit the plan for using the federal American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School […] The post Feds approve extension for Idaho to file plans for latest round of stimulus funds for schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

McGeachin’s office refuses to release public comments on ‘indoctrination’ task force

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office on Thursday sent the Idaho Capital Sun 238 pages of public records from Idahoans, sought by her to inform her education task force. But most of it was covered in black boxes with the word “REDACTED.” The delivery followed six weeks of back-and-forth with the lieutenant governor’s chief of staff. […] The post McGeachin’s office refuses to release public comments on ‘indoctrination’ task force appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

16,000 school-aged kids in Idaho caught COVID-19. That’s not what school reports said.

Idaho schools did not know about, or report, more than half of COVID-19 cases among students in the last school year, according to an Idaho Capital Sun data analysis. More than 16,000 school-aged children in Idaho had COVID-19 between the first week of September and May 22. But the statewide summary of COVID-19 cases linked […] The post 16,000 school-aged kids in Idaho caught COVID-19. That’s not what school reports said. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho pursues that most elusive quarry — critical race theory

Idaho politicians have been doggedly engaged of late in a quest to find and defeat a cunning and elusive adversary —critical race theory. Republican legislators spent weeks this past session, trying without success to define it, then just gave up and prohibited its presence in public school classrooms. Much like the chimeric Sasquatch, they could […] The post Idaho pursues that most elusive quarry — critical race theory appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

National parks struggling with maintenance would get boost under Biden budget request

Basic needs at the largest U.S. national parks top the Biden administration’s first proposed lists of projects to receive funding through public lands trust funds, showing how much maintenance is needed even as parks brace for record numbers of visitors this summer. The projects likely wouldn’t be visible to the usual tourist, but they are […] The post National parks struggling with maintenance would get boost under Biden budget request appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.