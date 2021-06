Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were clicked while playing virtual soccer.© Twitter. India’s new squad are gearing up for the next limited series against Sri Lanka, starting next month. With most of the star players in England for all five of the Test Series matches, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the young Indian team in Sri Lanka. The alternate skipper is closing in on his deputy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for the Sri Lanka tour, as evidenced by the message the Cricket Control Board in India shared on Friday. In the photo, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar can be seen playing soccer on a Playstation. “Playstation Time! Who wins this – @ SDhawan25 or @BhuviOfficial?” BCCI tweeted.