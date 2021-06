The price of Bitcoin has dropped to a key support level after both the S&P 500 as well as the DOW pulled back. This comes as a result of the Federal Reserve moving forward with its plan for a couple of hikes in the interest rate in the next couple of years. The price of BTC got its losses extended after Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, announced that the Reserves would be moving its timeline forward by scheduling a couple of interest rate hikes.