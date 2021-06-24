Cancel
You've Heard Experimental Sounds From Mills College (Even If You Don't Realize It)

By Katrina Schwartz
Cover picture for the articleRight in the middle of Oakland, a densely populated large urban city, sits Mills College. Originally a finishing school, the oldest women's college on the West Coast moved to its current location in 1875. It sports architecture from notables like Bernard Maybeck and Julia Morgan and over time has grown into an identity rooted in inclusivity, social activism and female leadership. But many people don’t even know it's there.

