There are a lot of 4K TVs available to choose from, complete with a wide variety of prices and performance. And, with many summer sales in full swing, now might be the best time of the year (or, at least until the fall) to get an amazing TV deal. Even if your budget is less than $500, you can get a good 4K TV in a bigger size than you might expect. Whether you want a secondary TV for the bedroom or a high-end OLED that’s built for a cinema-like experience, we’ve picked out the best TV deals across four common categories: