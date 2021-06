MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury updates for forward Natalie Achonwa and guard Aerial Powers. An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis confirmed a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in Achonwa’s right knee and she will be out indefinitely. Powers also underwent an MRI which confirmed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in her right thumb. Powers will undergo surgery later this week and will also be out indefinitely. Further updates to their progress will be issued when more information becomes available.