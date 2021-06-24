5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

WSBS is happy to report that 'Sounds of Summer' returns Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at the Great Barrington VFW. After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series in Great Barrington, you know what it's all about. The food, friends, family, and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Sounds of Summer', you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.