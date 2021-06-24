Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

By Jesse Stewart
Posted by 
WSBS
WSBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've definitely been seeing our share of Berkshire wildlife activity lately. Everything from the plethora of bear videos to photos and videos of ticks, turtles, moose even baby raccoons are right here in Berkshire County. Years ago we wouldn't all be able to enjoy these Berkshire wildlife videos but thanks to modern technology, particularly social media, we are all able to share in the fun of viewing the wildlife activity captured on video.

wsbs.com
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Berkshire County, MA
Pets & Animals
County
Berkshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Housatonic, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seesaw#Berkshires#The Goats#A Good Time#Berkshire Farm#Hokaheh Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
Pets
Related
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

LOOK: Two HUGE Bears Pass Through This Berkshire Neighborhood (photos)

The bear activity continues to ramp up throughout Berkshire County. They are on the move and are hunting for food. Over the past couple of weeks we have seen videos and photos of these animals shared by members of various local Facebook groups. Usually the videos and/or photos have been of mama and a cub or two. However, this time around we get to see a couple of BIG bears together in a Williamstown neighborhood. The bears appear to consist of an adult male and adult female. These pics were posted by a member of The Berkshires Facebook group.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

WOW! This Massive Berkshire Snapping Turtle Could Devour You (VIDEO)

If you love exploring and observing animals in nature, we're in one of the perfect times of year for this activity. Many members of local Facebook groups have been sharing a variety of photos and videos of animals in their natural habitats across Berkshire County and beyond. We've shared some of those posts and videos including bears, ticks, racoons and more.
AnimalsPosted by
WSBS

Local Berkshire Family Gets Visit from Moose

The warm weather is finally here and we've seen mother nature out in full force recently. It seems like bears are everywhere right now, but Michael Maffuccio, Honda Finance Manager at Bedard Brothers, and his wife Vanna received a few visits from a moose last week. The couple and their children live in Becket, where I believe it's fair to say they see a little more wildlife action than those of us who live in more populated areas.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

5 Fun Splashing Activities for the Kids in or Near the Berkshires

With the pandemic winding down and summer heating up, families, particularly the youngsters, are looking to get out, have fun and splash around. As a kid it was all about water activities for me. Whether it was waterslides, wave pools, regular pools, lakes, the ocean, even water falls; I loved swimming and splashing around. The water rides in particular were a thrill for me as I would climb those tall sets of stairs over and over. Going down the slides once wasn't enough but is it really for any kid?
AgriculturePosted by
DFW Community News

Wild Adventures on the Farm (All Ages)

Yee-haw, we’ve turned the parking lot into a farm! Round up the family to learn about (and pet!) real farm animals, hear from experts about farming past and present, and discover ways in which people are growing food using sustainable farming methods. We guarantee an a-maize-ing time!. • 11:00 a.m....
Somerville, MElcnme.com

Trails and Goat Hikes at Somerville Farm

Looking for a fun new ramble over hill and dale, with some farm-fresh food at the end? Come explore the new hiking trails at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville, open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. The short trails (approximately 1 mile)...
AnimalsPosted by
WNAW

Beautiful Mama Bear and Three Adorable Cubs on Parade in the Berkshires

Nobody can argue that the spring of 2021 has been big season for bear sightings in the Berkshires and that trend will continue into the summer months. The amount of Berkshire bear sightings is astounding. It seems like every week or couple of days for that matter, people are posting video and photos of bears in their backyards. Sometimes it's not just a single bear either, sometimes it's a mama with a couple of cubs.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

WOW: ‘Sounds of Summer’ Returns to the GB VFW…We’re Taking Music Submissions Here

WSBS is happy to report that 'Sounds of Summer' returns Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at the Great Barrington VFW. After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series in Great Barrington, you know what it's all about. The food, friends, family, and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Sounds of Summer', you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Dog Helps Woman With Gardening in Adorable Viral Video

Dogs are known to be a man's best friend, but they also make great gardeners too, as a recent TikTok video has shown. In the footage posted to the video-sharing app by user Sofie Thulen, known online as @sofieandsampson, her Golden Retriever can be seen digging holes in the garden for her mom to plant flowers in.
Celebritiesu927.com

DaBaby Shares Adorable Cooking Video With Daughter

Celebrity dad DaBaby shared an adorable video of himself and his daughter Princess Renny making Sunday dinner. “Cooking lessons with my twin,” the rapper wrote over an Instagram video of himself and Renny in the kitchen. “Today, we’re going to make pot roast. Let’s get started,” says Renny, while sitting...
Goshen, MAPosted by
WSBS

Precious Puppy Struck by Motorist in Hit and Run…6 Month Old Dog Left to Die

Another Facebook group that is fun to look through is What's Up in the Hilltowns. I think it's great to include a group spotlighting the towns that sometimes are the unsung heroes in our community. Not only will you be able to see upcoming events and information in the Berkshires but you also get to checkout updates from Hampshire County and basically most if not all of the hilltowns in Western, Massachusetts.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

8 Waterfall Hikes an Hour (or Less) from The Berkshires

The hot temperatures are finally here and folks around Berkshire County are looking for ways to keep cool. If it's not a pool, the beach, or the lake, why not a waterfall?. Part of the reason we love living in The Berkshires is the nature that surrounds us. Day hikes and adventures for people of all fitness levels are readily available to us year-round, but once the heat and humidity of summertime sets in, there's really no better place to cool off than the shady, tree-covered woods. Especially when that shaded hike leads you to nature's pot of gold, the waterfall.
Animalsava360.com

WOW! Blippi Plays With Zoo Animals | Blippi | Sing With Blippi | Funny Videos & Songs

Join Blippi in this adventure to the zoo! Learn about all the different animals and wildlife with Blippi, such as monkeys, rhinos, toucans, and many more!. Subscribe to TRT TV Today! ▶︎ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCax-... Watch More of TRT ▶︎ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Superheroes ▶︎ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Come explore the wonderous world with everybody's best...
PetsThe Independent

Adorable dog sings along as owner plays piano

This is the heart-warming moment a dog howls along to the tune being played by his owner on piano. Oscar, the two-year-old English springer spaniel, stands next to his owner, Krystina Nelson, as she plays ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey. The musical pooch then throws his head back and begins howling along to the tune of the classic rock ballad. Nelson, of Chelan, Washington, said Oscar “loves to sing”. She continued: “He especially enjoys live music, but can be caught singing along to a YoYo Ma album or the theme during Final Jeopardy!”
Catsexpertclick.com

Play Adores a Vacuum

One of the great challenges for play scholars or anyone thinking seriously about play is discerning when something is playful and when it is not. As circumstances change, boundaries shift, or meanings alter, the same action may be playful or not be playful, the same object may be a plaything or not a plaything. Play can be an elusive quarry, just when we think we have it pinned down it escapes our grasp, and when we may not even be looking for it, it might appear.