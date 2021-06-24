Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins Host Indians Tonight

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twins are at home tonight. Minnesota will host the Cleveland Indians. Jose Berrios gets the start for Minnesota. The Twins are 31-and-42 on the season. In other Twins news, the team has signed reliever Nick Vincent to a minor league deal.

www.willmarradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Tonight#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaustinnews.net

Eddie Rosario leads Indians past Twins in return to Minnesota

Eddie Rosario celebrated his homecoming to Minneapolis with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. It was the first game at Target Field in a visitor's uniform for Rosario, who signed a one-year, $8 million...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Cleveland Indians Legend Found Dead!

Unfortunately we sadly have to report another death in Major League Baseball. This time, it was a legendary player of the Minnesota Twins. It was reported yesterday day that Minnesota Twins legend Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the very first black 20-game winner in the American League and an integral part of the Twins first World Series team in 1965, has passed away at the age of 85.
Baseballdiscoverestevan.com

Southeast Twins Preparing for Game Tonight in Moose Jaw

The U18 AAA Southeast Twins are playing baseball tonight as they head out to take on the Moose Jaw Canucks. The Twins are coming off of a week break - though not intentionally, as a game that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to some of the bad weather from over the weekend.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Twins face Indians looking to start new winning streak

Right-hander Jose Berrios will attempt to win his eighth game of the season on Thursday night when the Minnesota Twins open a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Minneapolis. Berrios (7-2, 3.56 ERA) has a 5-3 record and 3.91 ERA in 14 career starts against the Indians. He has...
MLBallfans.co

Indians, streaking Rosario set for matchup against Twins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Thursday. The Twins are 12-15 against AL Central teams. Minnesota has hit 107 home runs this...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview, pitching matchups

MINNEAPOLIS -- This is a preview of the four-game series between the Indians and Twins. Where: Target Field, Thursday through Sunday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Pitching matchups and starting times: RHP J.C. Mejia (1-2, 6.11) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.56) Thursday...
MLBCovers.com

Indians vs Twins Picks and Predictions: Target Practice

The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins kick off a four-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 8:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24. The Twins have won five of their last six coming into this one, so they’ll be hoping to keep it going against the Indians. Will...
MLBsandiegosun.com

Danny Coulombe set for first start as Twins host Indians

The Minnesota Twins will give veteran left-hander Danny Coulombe his first major league start on Friday night when they face the Cleveland Indians in the second game of a four-game series in Minneapolis. Coulombe will be called up for the outing from Triple-A St. Paul, where he is 1-1 with...
MLBbettingpros.com

Throw records out the window as Twins are big favorites over the Indians

Though the Minnesota Twins are ten games behind the Cleveland Indians in the standings, the Twins are still big home favorites in tonight's series opener. Minnesota's moneyline odds are -167, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Cleveland Indians pitching staff has been dropping like flies, and MLB wins leader Aaron Civale is the latest casualty. Civale will miss the next 4-5 weeks with a finger sprain, leaving manager Terry Francona to continue pulling together a rotation. One of those “band-aids” is J.C. Mejia, and he is a big reason the Twins are favored. Mejia (1-2, 6.11) has been dreadful in his last two road starts, allowing a combined ten earned runs in 5.2 innings to the Cardinals and Pirates. He does not miss many bats, as he has not struck out more than three batters in any of his last six starts. He faces a Minnesota offense that is heating up, scoring at least seven runs in four of their previous six games. Opposing Mejia is the Twins' best pitcher, Jose Berrios. Berrios (7-2, 3.56) leads all Twins starters in innings pitched (83.1), ERA, WHIP (1.09), K/9 (9.4), and WAR (1.5). Berrios is 5-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 14 career starts against the Indians. He has allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts.
MLBdallassun.com

Indians' Sam Hentges starts against hometown Twins

Rookie left-hander Sam Hentges will make his sixth career big league start on Saturday afternoon for the Cleveland Indians when they face the Minnesota Twins in the third game of their four-game weekend series in Minneapolis. Indians manager Terry Francona can only hope that Hentges comes close to pitching as...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Emmanuel Clase making case for Rookie of the Year

Cleveland Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase making case for Rookie of the Year. On December 15, 2019 the Cleveland Indians sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for a relief pitcher prospect named Emmanuel Clase. For Clase, it was the second time within two seasons he was traded after being sent from San Diego to Texas in 2018 as a player to be named later. Normally a prospect being dealt twice early in their career is a red flag, but for Clase he was just getting to the right place.
MLBMorning Journal

Indians-Twins postponed because of heavy rain forecast

MINNEAPOLIS — The June 26 game between the Indians and Twins was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day. The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Game 1 will be at 2:10 p.m. before the regularly scheduled 7:40 p.m. start.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins lineups for Friday: Game No. 73

MINNEAPOLIS -- Here are the lineups for Friday’s game between the Indians and Twins. Where: Target Field, 8:10 p.m. ET. Teams: Indians (41-31) vs. Twins (31-43). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 2.74) vs. LHP Danny Coulombe (2021...
Environmentclevelandstar.com

Twins-Indians postponed due to inclement weather

Saturday's scheduled divisional game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The makeup of Saturday's rainout will begin at 1:10 p.m. that day. The second game is scheduled...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cleveland's Rosario puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Cleveland Indians (41-32, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-43, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -159, Indians +139; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBbettingpros.com

Twins' Maeda hopes third time is the charm against the Indians

The Minnesota Twins have lost each of the two games that starting pitcher Kenta Maeda has pitched against the Cleveland Indians this year. Maeda looks to finally guide his team to victory over their division rivals in today's third game of the series. Betting Impact:. The Twins are -162 moneyline...
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: The Athletic mock has Tribe drafting pitching

The Cleveland Indians have been excellent at developing pitching, starting with Corey Kluber, who went from relative unknown to Cy Young Award winner in 2013. The Tribe hit the jackpot in 2016, when it found Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac in the third round and beyond. Now, with...