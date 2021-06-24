Cancel
Luca Guadagnino-produced Netflix thriller 'Beckett' to open Locarno

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Greece-set thriller Beckett starring John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander will open the 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, which is running from August 4 to 14 as a physical event in Switzerland. Produced by Luca Guardagnino under the banner...

