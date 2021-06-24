Luca Guadagnino-produced Netflix thriller 'Beckett' to open Locarno

Female assassins have definitely been kind of a thing in recent years and people are responding to such stories in a big way, so it’s easy to think that Kate might be another hit that Netflix will be serving up this September. The teaser below doesn’t give much in the way of information but the most that people need to know right now is that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be playing the titular role and will be taking on the people who poisoned her before she dies. In the process, she befriends the daughter of a past target, which is always a bit odd but does happen. In a way, this almost feels like a version of Crank starring Jason Statham, since it does have a couple of the elements that the movie is known for, as in the poisoning of a top-level assassin and the manhunt that the assassin then goes on to track down the people that committed the act. The befriending of the young girl is different, as is the location since Crank takes place in Los Angeles and this movie will be taking place in Tokyo.