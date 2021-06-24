Cancel
10 of Britain’s best pick-your-own fruit farms, chosen by readers

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me take you down … to the cream of the crop, an 81-hectare (200-acre) slice of Devon heaven on the banks of the River Lyd, where you’ll discover life isn’t a bowl of cherries … it’s actually a punnet of strawberries. Nestled on the doorstep of Wooladon Estate and known locally as Lifton’s Strawberry Fields, you can berry pick here to your heart’s content among hay bales decorated as Peter Rabbit and novelty scarecrows that would give Worzel a run for his money. The farm also offers PYO apples and pears, and miniature picnic tables stacked high with pasties and pastries, that make you feel like Gulliver in Lilliput. It’s £1.50 a booking slot for PYO and from £7.50 per 1kg.

