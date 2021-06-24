10 of Britain’s best pick-your-own fruit farms, chosen by readers

U PICK FLOWERS (Available June through Mid-October) Currently picking Bachelor Buttons, Corn Flowers and Poppies. NEW FOR 2021!! Fill the container, which we will provide and is INCLUDED in the price, with AS MANY FLOWERS AS YOU CAN. We have planted over 1 acre of several varieties of flowers which are great for cutting. The availability of the types of flowers will differ at certain times the the season based on their blooming cycles. Please review our facebook posts for the varieties of flowers we are currenrtly picking. Refill your container for 15.00 and you can also purchse additional empty containers for 8.00.