Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

This type of snacks may increase your death risk in heart disease, cancer

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4tHe_0adtssmf00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from at Harbin Medical University, researchers found eating starchy snacks high in white potato or other starches after any meal was associated at least a 44-57% increased risk of heart-related death.

Conversely, eating fruits, vegetables or dairy at specific meals is linked to a reduced risk of death from heart disease, cancer or any cause.

In the study, the team analyzed the results of 21,503 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2003 to 2014 in the U.S.

Researchers categorized participants’ dietary patterns by analyzing what types of food they ate at different meals.

For the main meals, three main dietary patterns were identified for the morning meal: Western breakfast, starchy breakfast and fruit breakfast.

Western lunch, vegetable lunch and fruit lunch were identified as the main dietary patterns for the mid-day meal. Western dinner, vegetable dinner and fruit dinner were identified as the main dietary patterns for the evening meal.

For snacks, grain snacks, starchy snacks, fruit snacks and dairy snacks were identified as the main snack patterns in between meals.

The researchers noted that the Western dietary pattern has higher proportions of fat and protein, which is similar to many North American meals.

The team found participants in the Western lunch group consumed the most servings of refined grain, solid fats, cheese, added sugars and cured meat.

Participants in the fruit-based lunch group consumed the most servings of whole grain, fruits, yogurt and nuts.

Participants in the vegetable-based dinner group consumed the most servings of dark vegetables, red and orange vegetables, tomatoes, other vegetables and legumes.

Participants who consumed starchy snacks consumed the most servings of white potatoes.

According to their findings, eating a Western lunch (typically containing refined grains, cheese, cured meat) was associated with a 44% increased risk of CVD death;

Eating a fruit-based lunch was associated with a 34% reduced risk of CVD death;

Eating a vegetable-based dinner was associated with a 23% and 31% reduction in CVD and all-cause mortality, respectively; and

Consuming a snack high in starch after any meal was associated with a 50-52% increased risk of all-cause mortality and a 44-57% increased risk of CVD-related mortality.

These results showed that the amount and the intake time of various types of foods are equally critical for maintaining optimal health.

The team says future nutrition guidelines and interventional strategies could integrate optimal consumption times for foods across the day.

If you care about heart disease and your health, please read studies about a simple way to reduce irregular heartbeat problems and findings of BPA-free products may hurt heart function within minutes of exposure.

For more information about heart disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about people with type 2 diabetes and heart disease may benefit from newer therapies and results showing the first curative treatment for heart disease.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. One author of the study is Ying Li, Ph.D.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Cancer#Fruit#Nutrition#Harbin Medical University#Nhanes#Western#North American#Cvd#Bpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 personality traits may protect you from Alzheimer’s disease and more

In a recent study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging, researchers found that certain personality traits can protect brain structures against neuro-degeneration. They found people who are less agreeable but with a natural curiosity and little conformism have better preservation of the brain regions that tend to be harmed by normal aging and Alzheimer’s disease.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Twice a Week Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

By now, you know that keeping your heart healthy involves more than just getting in plenty of exercise. But when it comes to crafting a diet that can help boost your cardiovascular health, you might be overlooking one important food item. In fact, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease by eating one food in particular twice a week. Read on to see which magic snack shouldn't be missing from your kitchen.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This One Food May Lower Your Colorectal Cancer Risk, New Study Says

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related mortality in the U.S., with over 50,000 U.S. residents dying from the disease each year. While there are a number of well-known factors that may contribute to your risk of developing colorectal cancer, including a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, alcohol consumption, and smoking, new research suggests that there's one addition to your diet that could help lower your risk.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This One Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk By 55 Percent, Study Says

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that most adults eat about two servings of fruit and two to three servings of vegetables every single day. But as much as that might be drilled into our heads, the vague promises of health benefits from fruits and veggies don't always make us want to swap out our bag of chips for a side of carrots and hummus. What if we told you that one vegetable in particular could cut your stroke risk by more than half? Read on to find out which veggie you might want to add into your diet.
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
DrinksGood News Network

Drinking Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Many Ailments, Including Liver Disease, Parkinson’s, Melanoma, Even Suicide

What beats a cup of joe in the morning? Nothing after you realize the myriad beneficial health outcomes that are now associated with drinking coffee. For example, a new study from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, published today in BMC Public Health, found that drinking any type of coffee led to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, with the benefit peaking at three to four cups per day.
Scienceeasyhealthoptions.com

Can zinc lower blood pressure?

The number one modifiable risk factor for heart disease and premature death worldwide is high blood pressure. This means that while having out of control blood pressure puts you at high risk for heart problems, including heart attack and stroke, it’s also a factor that can be controlled to lower your risk.
NutritionMindBodyGreen

Two Daily Servings Of This Naturally Sweet Food May Lower Your Diabetes Risk

Diabetes—specifically Type 2 Diabetes—is a growing health concern, with the CDC estimating that 10.5% of the US population have a form of diabetes and an additional 34.5% of the adult US population have prediabetes. With all that to consider, breakthroughs in small interventions that can help manage the risk of developing type 2 diabetes are critically important.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The Startling New Side Effect of High Blood Pressure, Says Study

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure. When left untreated, an elevated blood pressure can damage your circulatory system, and can be a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. However, one new study from researchers at Uppsala University, now published in the journal Hypertension, has linked the health condition to a startling side effect. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Can't Smell This, You May Be at Risk of Alzheimer's, Study Says

For many, the idea of developing Alzheimer's disease brings to mind the loss of memories and overall cognitive decline over time. And while this symptom can make itself hard to diagnose early, scientists are beginning to better understand that there are other signs the onset of the disease has begun. In fact, one study has found that not being able to smell certain scents could be a sign that someone is at high risk of Alzheimer's disease. Read on to see which aromas could soon be used as a test for the neurological condition.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

Eating This Popular Food Twice a Week Can Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease by 17 Percent

Whether you mix it into your post-workout smoothie or sprinkle fruit and granola over it for breakfast, yogurt is a delicious treat you can enjoy any time of day. But did you know that it can work wonders for your health? You probably have heard it’s great for your gut, but new research has shown that yogurt could play a key role in slashing your risk of heart disease and other heart-related medical problems.