Athens, PA

Charles William Harding

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 4 days ago

Charles William Harding, 64, of Towanda, Pa., passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, following declining health. Charles was born in Sayre, Pa., on Sept. 7, 1956, the son of Warren R. Harding and Julia Slater Harding. He was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1974 and continued his education at Corning Community College. Charles began his working career with Lockheed Martin, in Owego, N.Y., and was later employed by Osram Sylvania in Towanda for 13 years and Leprino Foods in South Waverly, Pa., for 12 years until declining health no longer permitted him to continue.

