Waverly, NY

Ronald L. Ault

Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald L. Ault: “Ron,” age 67, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. Ron was born on Feb. 22, 1954, in Waverly, N.Y., the son of John Ellis Ault and Rosemary Mullen Ault. He is predeceased by his brother John Ault, sister Nancy Ault Elston, a special cousin Mary Sheila Mullen Henry, and grandparents William and Beatrice Ault and Anthony and Theresa Mullen. He was also predeceased by his Aunt Evelyn, who inspired his lifelong love of the arts.

