Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

William M. Frelund

Globe Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY-William M. Frelund, 78, of Mason City, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the IOOF Home. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave., with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Greater Iowa Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

globegazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Logan, IA
City
Nora Springs, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Britt, IA
Mason City, IA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#Bowling League#City High#Minneapolis#The Ioof Home#Inurnment#Mason City Junior College#Ag#Central High School#Industrial Arts#Mason City High School#Decker Audio Visual#Niacc#Fiala Office Products#The Globe Gazette#Speedway#N Pennsylvania Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy