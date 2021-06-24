Amy Brenneman's Personal Life Including Her Abortion, Husband, Daughter with Special Needs, and More

Actress and producer Amy Brenneman had an abortion when she was 21 years old. Take a look inside her life now and how she feels about making that huge decision all those years ago.

In the early '90s, actress Amy Brenneman rose to prominence for her role in the ABC police drama show "NYPD Blue." Decades later, the actress and now-producer is much older and is the proud mother of her two children.

In 2006, she shared some surprising details about her earlier years as an actress, specifically an abortion she had when she was just 21 years old. Here is all you need to know about the abortion and Amy Brenneman's family today.

WHO IS AMY BRENNEMAN?

Born in New London, Connecticut, on June 22, 1964, actress and producer Amy Brenneman started her acting career in her late 20s. She was cast in the short-lived CBS comedy-drama TV series "Middle Ages" in 1992 and landed her role on "NYPD Blue" not long after.

Following the humongous success of the police series, Brenneman went on to star in several other hit movies, including the disaster thriller "Heat" alongside the legendary Sylvester Stallone, in 1996.

That same year, she starred alongside Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon in yet another psychological thriller, "Fear," only to break the thriller movie streak in 1998 with her role in the comedy feature film, "Your Friends & Neighbors."

The years have seen Brenneman in several other great movies, with her most recent being the upcoming action thriller "Sweet Girl."

THE SHOCKING REVELATION

Up until 2006, many people saw and knew Brenneman as the fabulous actress who was happily married to her director husband without knowing of one particular story in her past.

However, the former "NYPD Blue" star shocked the world when she openly revealed that she had an abortion when she was 21. She narrated in an interview:

"I was 21. I was in college. I realized I'm not getting my period. I was wise enough to know that I'm not ready to be a mom. I look back at my 21-year-old self, and I applaud her."

According to the actress, who is now a mother-of-two, she had just finished her junior year in college when she realized that she was pregnant.

Young Brenneman was dating her longtime boyfriend, John, who she described as loving and supportive. When she informed him, and they agreed that they were not ready to become parents, he paid for the abortion.

Brenneman added that she had no regrets and was grateful for being in a country where she could choose without being shamed. Since coming out with her story about abortion, Brenneman has been a strong advocate for pro-choice laws.

The actress has also shared her beliefs as a Christian and strongly encourages Christians like herself to support giving full moral agency to women.

AMY BRENNEMAN'S HUSBAND

After having her abortion, Brenneman said that she had no regrets and was not scarred by it. Instead, she continued to live a successful, happy life and even married a colleague in Hollywood.

In 1995, the actress tied the knot with director Brad Silberling, also known for dating late actress Rebecca Schaeffer before she was killed in 1989.

Brenneman and Silberling's marriage came not long after the actress appeared in "Casper," a movie directed by Silberling. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 30, 1995, in Brenneman's Westport, Connecticut.

AMY BRENNEMAN'S CHILDREN

On March 20, 2001, the first of Amy Brenneman's kids was born. The actress and her husband welcomed their daughter, Charlotte, and their son, Bodhi, was born barely four years later.

On balancing her life as a mother and an actress, Brenneman has shared that it has been tough, but it gets easier over the years.

In an interview with People, when her kids were still 6 and 2 years old, the beloved actress joked that they were the reason why she looked so fit.

Brenneman said she often laughed when people asked if she hit the gym a lot because she knew raising two little ones while working was the real secret.

Despite the many meltdowns she has conquered, and how tedious motherhood can be, Brenneman would not have it any other way as she loves her children dearly. In 2019, fans got to learn more about the iconic Amy Brenneman's daughter, Charlotte, who has special needs.

The proud mom launched her podcast "The Challengers," inspired by Charlotte, in which she would discuss deep emotional topics. Brenneman truly makes a superb mother!