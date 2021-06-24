Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Amy Brenneman's Personal Life Including Her Abortion, Husband, Daughter with Special Needs, and More

By Oyin Balogun
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Actress and producer Amy Brenneman had an abortion when she was 21 years old. Take a look inside her life now and how she feels about making that huge decision all those years ago.

In the early '90s, actress Amy Brenneman rose to prominence for her role in the ABC police drama show "NYPD Blue." Decades later, the actress and now-producer is much older and is the proud mother of her two children.

In 2006, she shared some surprising details about her earlier years as an actress, specifically an abortion she had when she was just 21 years old. Here is all you need to know about the abortion and Amy Brenneman's family today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmth5_0adtsJKa00

WHO IS AMY BRENNEMAN?

Born in New London, Connecticut, on June 22, 1964, actress and producer Amy Brenneman started her acting career in her late 20s. She was cast in the short-lived CBS comedy-drama TV series "Middle Ages" in 1992 and landed her role on "NYPD Blue" not long after.

Following the humongous success of the police series, Brenneman went on to star in several other hit movies, including the disaster thriller "Heat" alongside the legendary Sylvester Stallone, in 1996.

That same year, she starred alongside Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon in yet another psychological thriller, "Fear," only to break the thriller movie streak in 1998 with her role in the comedy feature film, "Your Friends & Neighbors."

The years have seen Brenneman in several other great movies, with her most recent being the upcoming action thriller "Sweet Girl."

THE SHOCKING REVELATION

Up until 2006, many people saw and knew Brenneman as the fabulous actress who was happily married to her director husband without knowing of one particular story in her past.

However, the former "NYPD Blue" star shocked the world when she openly revealed that she had an abortion when she was 21. She narrated in an interview:

"I was 21. I was in college. I realized I'm not getting my period. I was wise enough to know that I'm not ready to be a mom. I look back at my 21-year-old self, and I applaud her."

According to the actress, who is now a mother-of-two, she had just finished her junior year in college when she realized that she was pregnant.

On balancing her life as a mother and an actress, Brenneman has shared that it has been tough, but it gets easier over the years.

Young Brenneman was dating her longtime boyfriend, John, who she described as loving and supportive. When she informed him, and they agreed that they were not ready to become parents, he paid for the abortion.

Brenneman added that she had no regrets and was grateful for being in a country where she could choose without being shamed. Since coming out with her story about abortion, Brenneman has been a strong advocate for pro-choice laws.

The actress has also shared her beliefs as a Christian and strongly encourages Christians like herself to support giving full moral agency to women.

AMY BRENNEMAN'S HUSBAND

After having her abortion, Brenneman said that she had no regrets and was not scarred by it. Instead, she continued to live a successful, happy life and even married a colleague in Hollywood.

In 1995, the actress tied the knot with director Brad Silberling, also known for dating late actress Rebecca Schaeffer before she was killed in 1989.

Brenneman and Silberling's marriage came not long after the actress appeared in "Casper," a movie directed by Silberling. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 30, 1995, in Brenneman's Westport, Connecticut.

AMY BRENNEMAN'S CHILDREN

On March 20, 2001, the first of Amy Brenneman's kids was born. The actress and her husband welcomed their daughter, Charlotte, and their son, Bodhi, was born barely four years later.

On balancing her life as a mother and an actress, Brenneman has shared that it has been tough, but it gets easier over the years.

In an interview with People, when her kids were still 6 and 2 years old, the beloved actress joked that they were the reason why she looked so fit.

Brenneman said she often laughed when people asked if she hit the gym a lot because she knew raising two little ones while working was the real secret.

Despite the many meltdowns she has conquered, and how tedious motherhood can be, Brenneman would not have it any other way as she loves her children dearly. In 2019, fans got to learn more about the iconic Amy Brenneman's daughter, Charlotte, who has special needs.

The proud mom launched her podcast "The Challengers," inspired by Charlotte, in which she would discuss deep emotional topics. Brenneman truly makes a superb mother!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
28K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Rebecca Schaeffer
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
John
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Motherhood#Special Needs#Abc#Cbs#Instagram#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Cedric the Entertainer & His Family Pose During Younger Daughter Lucky's Graduation in New Pics

Cedric the Entertainer recently took to social media to share a heartwarming shot taken at his younger daughter's graduation ceremony. Cedric the Entertainer is a household name in the world of entertainment. His career initially took off in the 90s as a standup comedian, and since then, he has managed to remain relevant, hosting famous game shows and even acting in movie roles.
CelebritiesSheKnows

Surrounded by Beau Wes Ramsey, Her Former Husband and the Whole Family, General Hospital’s Laura Wright Celebrates a Huge Milestone in Her Daughter’s Life: ‘You Amaze Me’

The Daytime Emmy-winning actress has a lot to be happy and thankful for. Congratulations are in order for General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly)! The proud mama of two is currently celebrating her daughter Lauren’s graduation from California Polytechnic State University. The ABC soap opera actress shared a family photo with boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), her daughter Lauren, her son John, her ex-husband and others to get the graduation weekend “off to a great start!”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Amy Robach shares sweet snap with husband on romantic trip away

Amy Robach has retreated to New Hampshire with husband Andrew Shue and friends for a cosy weekend away. The Good Morning America star shared pictures of their getaway in the White Mountains National Forest, including one of her and Andrew roasting marshmallows on Friday evening. The pair have been married...
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

Sharon Stone mentions list of her favorite actresses

Sharon Stone was involved in a slight controversy after she was upset because a journalist asked her what it felt like to work with Meryl Streep, to which she replied that the famous actress She is not the only one who is talented in Hollywood, and then go on to enlist other actresses that she considers even better. This raised a concern about the prestige and fame that is given to some actresses over others.
Relationshipswomansday.com

'All My Children' Star Susan Lucci Reveals the Secret to Her Marriage with Husband Helmut Huber

Hollywood marriages are sometimes very short-lived, but that's definitely not the case for Susan Lucci. The Emmy Award-winning actress, host, and author (you may know her as Erica Kane from All My Children and Genevieve Delatour from Devious Maids, among other roles) has been married to her husband, Helmut Huber, since before All My Children made its debut in 1970. And while many celebrities who have been married for a significant period of time are quick to share the details of their love stories — like Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, for example — not all fans know the story behind Susan Lucci and her husband Helmut Huber's marriage. But after more than five decades together, and with a relationship that is still going strong, it's certainly a Hollywood marriage that deserves more recognition.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Leonard Nimoy's Daughter Shares Personal Letter to Her Dad on Father's Day

Everyone knows that juggling private and public life can be a very fine balancing act for celebrities, whether in a foreign country for filming, or having to work late to complete an edit on a movie as a deadline looms. One actor who seemed to manage the difficult act was Leonard Nimoy, who maintained a successful career on the small and big screens while being a good father to his two children, Adam and Julie. To mark Father's Day, Julie Nimoy shared a personal letter with CinemaBlend, which was written to her father, celebrating him and thanking the many who have helped her carry on her father's work to raise awareness about how to prevent lung disease.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Joan Rivers encouraged daughter Melissa to show off her body more

Melissa Rivers says her late mother Joan Rivers encouraged her to be more “s***tier”. The 53-year-old actress has recalled how her mom Joan – who passed away in September 2014 – encouraged her to wear short skirts and show off her cleavage when she became an adult. She said: “So...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: What is Ma Ingalls Actor Karen Grassle’s Net Worth?

Considering her prominence on Little House on the Prairie and career afterward, Caroline Ingalls actor Karen Grassle’s net worth comes as a bit of a shock. This is by no means, however, meant as a slant toward the incredible actress. Her net worth is something most will never achieve in their lifetimes, to be sure. It is, though, a smaller amount than what fans will expect when compared to other Little House on the Prairie stars, which we’ll get into below.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Jake Ryan From "Sixteen Candles" Has a Model Daughter. See Her Now.

Eighties heartthrob Micheal Schoeffling—best remembered as Jake Ryan from the teen comedy Sixteen Candles—was beloved for his good looks and crush-worthy characters. In 1987, at the height of his fame, he married model Valerie Robinson and four years later, in 1991, the actor and model shot his final film. That same year, his daughter, Scarlett Schoeffling, was born.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘Dawson’s Creek’ writer Heidi Ferrer’s husband details her ‘American success story’ life before tragic death

Screenwriter and producer Heidi Ferrer is being remembered by her husband after her untimely death at age 50. The “Dawson’s Creek” writer died by suicide on May 26. Ferrer had experienced intense physical pain due to symptoms of long-haul COVID-19 in the months and days beforehand, her husband Nick Guthe – also an esteemed writer and director – told Fox News on Friday.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Divorcing Husband, Ending Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, and her husband, Nik Richie, have parted ways. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, were married for 11 years. The pair wed back in 2010 in Las Vegas hours after they initially met. They share a daughter and a son together. Over a month after they announced their split, Lamas officially filed for divorce.