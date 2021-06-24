Cancel
Stocks

Nasdaq Powers Past Record High Amid Bond Market Lull; Tesla Extends Gains

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity futures powered higher again Thursday, lifting the Nasdaq to another all-time high, as investors took advantage of a pause in bond market volatility to focus on growth prospects in the world’s biggest economy. With Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony from earlier this week cementing the central...

www.thestreet.com
Elon Musk
Jerome Powell
Stocks
Tech Stocks
Business
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Tokyo, JP
Oil Prices
Tesla
U.S. Stocks
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Markets Lower After Wall Street Recovers to New High

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Monday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul declined. Trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to a weather alert. On Friday, Wall Street’s S&P 500...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Trade Mixed on Wall Street After Big Gains Last Week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in early trading Monday, as traders reassessed their investments after the market's big gains the prior week. Investors will be turning their attention to additional economic data, including Friday's jobs report. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern....
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold posts weekly gains as US inflation data calms taper talk

The precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices ended in the black on Friday as a stagnation in US Consumer Spending in May coupled with a lower-than-anticipated inflation last month had bolstered US Fed Chair Powell alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s view that the latest round of inflation-surge would be momentary, eventually affecting the US Dollar’s safe-haven bid against a higher inflation which had been pressing gold futures’ prices over recent weeks.
Stocksborn2invest.com

A Look at Dow Jones Bear Markets 1885 to 2021

Last week, I was concerned the stock market was at a critical juncture, that maybe Mr Bear was coming back to have his way with the Dow Jones. What difference a week can make, or in the case of the Dow Jones’ BEV -5% line below, what little difference a week made.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Edges Lower

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones surged more than 230 points in the previous session. The S&P 500 index also recorded its best week since February. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) and Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) The Dallas...
MarketsWoonsocket Call

US Dollar Hit With Dovish Fed Rhetoric Ahead Of NFP Report

The US Dollar Index struggles to retain the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as Fed officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy. But fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the greenback.
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

Growing up around Table Rock Lake teaches you something about lake life. For instance, it can be really difficult to jump off a boat onto a dock, especially when the boat is still moving. In a similar way, the Federal Reserve is trying to do something just like that. However, it seems they are too scared to jump.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones make struggle to keep pace with the Nasdaq 100 as value stocks lose their shine. The DAX 30 awaits data that will offer useful insight into the German economy. The Dow Jones has forfeited its leadership position among the US indices as value stocks lose their shine amid slipping US Treasury yields. Rising yields had proved troublesome for technology stocks with stretched valuations, but the pendulum has since swung back in favor of the tech sector which may leave the Dow Jones in a comparatively weak position – a theme already evidenced by its price chart.
StocksBloomberg

Reopening Stocks Fuel $6 Trillion Boom in a Post-Pandemic Market

A $6 trillion boom in U.S. equities to open 2021 is leaving the pandemic’s winners in the dust as investors shift their focus to companies taking advantage of a reopening economy. Americans’ renewed interest in shopping and travel -- not to mention meme stocks -- helped send the S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 posts record high after Nike rally

* Financials lead S&P sector gainers; tech sole loser. * Dollar edges down; gold up, crude advances; bitcoin slides. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 POSTS RECORD...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
Businesslplresearch.com

LPL Market Signals: What Does the Fed Say?

Stocks were making new highs—then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve (Fed) had the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting—and things changed. Stocks sold off hard after it was determined the Fed was more hawkish than expected. This week in the LPL Market Signals podcast, Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick and Equity Strategist Jeff Buchbinder discuss why a more hawkish Fed shouldn’t have been much of a surprise. They also discuss the sharp earnings revisions higher and why LPL Research downgraded technology.
StocksParagould Daily Press

Stock close higher, S&P 500 has best week since February

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, helping the S&P 500 index close out its best week since February. It’s a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 index closed up 14.21 points, or 0.3 percent,...