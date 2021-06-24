Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Harry and Meghan’s £2.4m payment for Frogmore Cottage renovation also covered rent

By Saman Javed
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyxLP_0adtsAO300

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid more than a year’s worth of rent for their stay in Frogmore Cottage , royal accounts have revealed.

Details published in the latest Sovereign Grant Report , which outlines the annual spending by the Royal Family , show that the £2.4m payment made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020 did not just reimburse the money they spent on the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage.

Extensive renovations were carried out on the property, which belongs to The Crown Estate, before Harry and Meghan moved in in 2019.

In a previous statement announcing the reimbursement, a spokesperson for the couple said the contribution “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage”.

However, the report shows that the payment also covered rent for the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. The couple’s lease on the property is set to expire in March 2022.

The report did not outline how much of the £2.4m figure was made up of rent payments. An unidentified source from Buckingham Palace previously told Reuters rent had been set at a “commercial rate”.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “The duke made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant last year to support necessary and existing refurbishments to Frogmore Cottage, which specifically included essential structural updates to the building.

“As part of this agreement, all tenant obligations are being met. The duke and duchess continue to operate with no money being drawn from the UK taxpayer,” they added.

Harry and Meghan faced significant backlash after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, with critics arguing that the money they used for renovations of Frogmore Cottage should be paid back.

At the time, the TaxPayers’ Alliance, which campaigns for a “low-tax society”, said it “would welcome the news of the Sussexes returning the funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage to the public purse”.

“The royals are granted public money in accordance with their duties. Given Harry and Meghan have chosen to forfeit those duties and live abroad as private citizens, it is only right that they now seek to cover the costs themselves,” the group said.

The annual Sovereign Grant report also showed that the monarchy cost the taxpayer £87.5m during 2020-2021, an increase of £18.1m on the previous year.

Most of this increase was attributed to property maintenance, which rose by £11.2m to £49.5m. Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a 10-year renovation project, which is expected to cost £369m in total.

Sign up to The Lifestyle Edit for all the latest news and features.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Sovereign Grant Report#The Royal Family#The Crown Estate#Frogmore Cottage#Buckingham Palace#Reuters#The Sovereign Grant#The Lifestyle Edit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hopped into the Royal Family's Group Chat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hopped back into the royal family's group chat in order to share photos of their new baby daughter Lilibet Diana (who they call Lili for short!). Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple are keeping Harry's family in the loop when it comes to baby Lili, and that they shared her pic on the royal family's What's App chat.
Celebritieshollywoodunlocked.com

Meghan Markle’s Dad Claims Oprah Is Taking Advantage Of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s father is claiming that Oprah is taking advantage of his son-in-law Prince Harry to build her network. During an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes”, Thomas Markle explained how he feels about Oprah Winfrey using Prince Harry’s “weakened state” to elevate her network and manipulated him into saying things you shouldn’t repeat on television. Oprah has recently launched her OWN brand on the Discovery streaming platform.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Meghan Markle's Dad's Reaction To Her And Harry's New Daughter Was So Two-Faced

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Thomas Markle has made some questionable comments about the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys daughter. Baby Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, and the whole world was waiting on the edge of their seats to learn more about the latest addition to the royal family. Apart from an official statement announcing Lilibet’s birth, the couple have kept pretty private with any additional details. After recent attacks on their character by their own family members, one can hardly blame the couple for attempting to keep things close to the chest. Thomas Markle's reaction to Meghan and Harry's daughter doesn’t help. While he expressed elight over his grandaughter’s birth and Meghan and Harry’s choice of name, he didn’t have much else to say that was supportive.
Celebritiesthelondonnews.net

Meghan's father says Oprah used Prince Harry

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Seems like Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has now shifted his target of criticising Meghan and Prince Harry to American host Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex's father recently appeared on Australia's '60 Minutes' show, and claimed that he and Prince Charles have one thing...
RelationshipsElite Daily

Here's How Meghan And Harry's Body Language Has Changed

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2017 engagement announcement, they looked like a unified front. “They're a true team,” body language expert Traci Brown explained. They often hold hands and face each other. Per human behavior expert Susan Constantine-Perfido, this signals strong intimacy.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Is Prince Harry Staying In The UK?

Prince Harry is heading back to England for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace, but it will be a “fleeting visit.” Though he’s coming back to the UK, Harry’s visits will be short. Harry is returning to the UK for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral, but he has no plans to stay in the country long term, according to sources.
WorldKEDM

A Father's Day Gift From Meghan To Harry Is Now A Kids' Book

For Prince Harry's first Father's Day, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, got him a bench. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," Meghan says.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Paid $3.3 Million For Frogmore Cottage Rent & Refurbishment, New Report Reveals

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer live in the U.K., they are still paying rent at their Frogmore Cottage home, a new report revealed. The couple — who lived at the property before relocating to California — paid $3.3 million to the royal family in September 2020, and this payment covered rent and renovations. The cottage remains licensed to the pair until March 31, 2022.