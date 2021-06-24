British FM ends 3-nation Southeast Asia trip in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil and jet fuel refining margins were mixed on Thursday as Singapore distillate inventories jumped and crude oil prices retreated from the previous session's high. The rising inventories signalled that refiners were raising output on signs of recovering demand in Asia after recent lockdowns and restrictions, while seasonal consumption in the United States and Europe was firming. The benchmark 10 ppm gasoil crack was down 11 cents at $8.23 a barrel to Dubai crude for July, while the front-month jet fuel crack was up 5 cents at $5.80 a barrel, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Crude oil prices ticked down on Thursday but were near multi-year highs as U.S. crude inventories dropped and the market shrugged off a stronger U.S. dollar. INVENTORIES Singapore's middle distillate inventories jumped 15% to a four-week high of 12.96 million barrels in the week to June 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data. The 1.69 million barrel increase in distillate inventories was the largest weekly build up in 14 months. Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.74 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.86 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. Still, this week's stocks were 7% lower than a year earlier. U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels versus expectations for a 186,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil or jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - China is reshaping global shipping fuel markets by taking advantage of its booming maritime trade and massive refining capacity to undercut rivals from Singapore to South Korea and become the world's fastest-growing major marine fuel hub. - Oil prices are likely to be extremely volatile in the next few years, driven by supply constraints rather than demand as financing for new production evaporates in favour of renewables, U.S.-based Castleton Commodities International said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.44 -0.23 -0.30 77.67 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.27 0.03 -1.30 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.55 -0.23 -0.30 77.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.16 0.03 -1.37 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.76 -0.26 -0.33 78.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.95 0.00 0.00 -1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.69 -0.33 -0.41 80.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 -0.07 -140.00 0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.63 -0.52 -0.67 77.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.33 -0.02 6.45 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Aditya Soni)