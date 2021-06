We’ve seen some pretty innovative house designs recently, including 3D printed ones etc, but this new Bosabl Casita takes the biscuit. It’s pre-assembled on the factory floor, folded up into a package measuring 8 feet on one side, then shipped to the destination site. Once there, it can be unfolded in around an hour, and customised, connected to services and finished ready to go in a day. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the makers are offering it at a measly $49,000 delivered. And that includes the kitchen, bathroom and other fitments already in the box.