Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Next summer sale 2021: Everything to know, from when it is to how to get early access

By Sarah Young
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGa3Y_0adtrlt100

If you missed out on a bargain during this year’s Amazon Prime Day , fear not, because there’s another shopping bonanza right around the corner.

We are, of course, talking about Next’s summer sale. Whether you need to upgrade your wardrobe for the new season, stock up on essentials for your kids or want to revamp your home with some stylish new furniture , the event is the perfect chance to bag a bargain.

The high street retailer typically holds four seasonal sales each year where it offers up to 50 per cent off a range of categories, including womenswear , menswear , children’s , baby , home and furniture .

A hit with bargain hunters, Next’s sales are known for drawing crowds of shoppers to bricks-and-mortar stores, with thousands of people lining up ahead of shops opening at 5am. But for those who prefer to buy from the comfort of their own homes, there are also plenty of savings to be had online.

If you’re keen to make the most of the sale, the retailer has just released details on how you can get early access to the best deals by becoming a VIP member. But there is a deadline to sign up, so you’ll need to act quick.

Here, we’ve got all the latest news and tips to make sure you don’t miss out, from when the event is due to start, to how to get a VIP slot and the key to getting the best bargains.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

When is the Next sale 2021?

The retailer has so far not confirmed a date for its summer sale. However, rumours have begun circulating online.

According to a shopper in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook, the event could start on 10 July, while Money Saving Central is predicting an even earlier date, with VIP shoppers being given access on 29 June and the main sale launching on 3 July.

This prediction comes after last year’s summer event started at a similar time, with VIP slots available from 20 June and in-store offers commencing from 2 July.

While an exact date is unknown, we can be sure of the time of day, as Next updates its clearance section at around 4.30am each morning (except on a Sunday), so make sure to set your alarm.

How do I access the Next sale?

The Next sale is typically available in stores as well as online.

However, with social-distancing measures still in place across the UK, it remains uncertain whether brick and mortar shops will host the sale as usual. You can find your nearest Next shop by using its store locator tool .

If you choose to shop the event online, you will need to register for an account in advance.

How to get a Next sale VIP slot

If you would rather not spend hours in a queue – physical or virtual – then it might be worth signing up for a VIP slot , which gives you access to the sale earlier than others.

To be able to book a VIP slot, you need to sign up for a Next credit account, which has a 23.9 per cent APR variable, so make sure to consider this before going ahead. Other criteria include:

  • Having at least £250 credit available on your Next credit account
  • Having placed and kept an order from the Next Directory within the past year
  • Having an up-to-date email address registered with Next, and be registered to receive sale and promotional emails
  • Having returned less than two thirds of the items you’ve ordered

There are a limited number of VIP slots available and they are on a first-come, first-served basis. While it isn’t always clear when booking will open, Next has recently shared that the cut-off date to apply for a Next credit account to gain you early access is 30 June. You can read more about the Next credit account here .

How to get the best deals

Pick your items in advance – As well as checking back here for all the latest offers, it’s a good idea to think about which items you would like to buy in advance. Having a VIP slot allows you to log in up to 48 hours before the sale begins via the “Next sale preview”, link where you can see what the retailer has on offer and make note of item codes so you’re ready to quickly add them to your basket and checkout when the time comes. If a VIP slot isn’t an option for you, make a list of the type of products you wish to purchase and stick to it to avoid any poor last-minute decisions.

Sign up to newsletters – Make sure your email address and mobile phone number is up to date in your account section too, as it’s likely that Next will be sending out information to its customers about the sale in the days leading up to it.

Get Next Unlimited – If you’re a devoted Next shopper you could save a fortune on delivery costs with Next Unlimited . It costs £20 a year and gets you unlimited next-day deliveries, seven days a week. You can also choose a specific time slot and returns are free. As regular home delivery costs £3.99, signing up for this service pays for itself if you expect to make more than five orders per year.

Early deals to shop now

While you’re waiting for the official summer sale to start, Next has a clearance section that is live all year round that’s worth checking out.

The section has savings across all categories, including womenswear, menswear, kids and home, so it’s good to keep checking back as there are some great deals to be had. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite items below.

Next short sleeve mesh collar dress: Was £32, now £11.50, Next.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucL3h_0adtrlt100

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect floral dress to wear for any occasion this summer, consider this option that features colourful blue and yellow blooms. The pretty knee-length design has short puffed sleeves and a smart collar, with a fitted waist for a feminine silhouette.

Buy now

Rash vest: Was £13, now £5.50, Next.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQHcm_0adtrlt100

Whether you’re going on a staycation or setting up a paddling pool in the back garden, this bright and colourful kids’ rash vest is a warm-weather essential. It is designed with a bright floral print, long sleeves and is made with 50+ UV protective fabric for added sun safety.

Buy now

Metallic textured jacquard duvet cover set, single: Was £50, now £25, Next.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTeuJ_0adtrlt100

Extend the summer vibes to your bedroom with this striking duvet set, which features a graphic white and navy brushstroke motif. Ideal for adding an instant update your bedroom, each set comes with two matching pillowcases.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more style inspo? Read our guide to the best kids’ clothing rental services for shopping more sustainably

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon#Next#Vip#Aldi#Indybest#Facebook#Money Saving Central#The Next Directory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
InternetBGR

Amazon has 10 new early Prime Day deals you need to see to believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ladies and gentlemen, bargain hunters of all ages, the countdown has officially begun. That’s right, we’re now exactly one week away from the start of Prime Day 2021!. Amazon’s...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2021: Everything you need to know, from dates to how to get the best deals

Amazon Prime Day is bearing down on us, that hallowed time of year when the online retailer slashes prices across its entire site.Last year’s event was delayed until October by the pandemic, but this year’s Amazon Prime Day returns to its traditional summertime slot. In fact, it’s a little earlier than usual. The two-day sales bonanza is confirmed to take place on June 21 and June 22.It’s one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, with discounts to be found across every product category from children’s toys and tech to beauty and fashion. The exact deals are a...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

This Huckberry Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Summer Adventures

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors or pretending to rough it in your backyard, Huckberry’s “Get Out There” sale has everything you need for whatever adventures you decide to seek out this summer. For those looking to hit the trails and more, pick up this pair of Nalgev hiking shoes (now $46 off) and keep the sun out of your eyes in style with these Raen Aren sunglasses. And for those who want the feel of camping without having to leave the comfort of their home, create your own makeshift campsite with this personal fireplace (perfect for roasting marshallows) and these cozy nature-scented candles.
ShoppingAndroid Headlines

Amazon Prime Members Get No-Invite Access To Luna Next Week

There’s about a week left before some of the best deals on Amazon can be snagged, and as Prime Day approaches, those wanting access to Luna are getting a pretty sweet deal. Starting next week as part of Prime Day, Amazon is allowing access to Luna without needing an invite. There is one big caveat of course. You’ll need to be a subscriber of Amazon Prime. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise though, as it will be Prime Day and any deals on Prime Day require a Prime membership.
Shoppingyou.co.uk

How to shop the ZARA summer sale and what to buy from £9.99

We’re officially in peak summer sale season (despite it barely feeling like summer has even properly started here in the UK yet), and we’ve been doing more than our fair share of propping up the economy by investing in key season pieces and easy wardrobe updates at bargain prices across the high street and online.
Beauty & FashionWBAL Radio

Walmart Deals for Days starts today. Here's what you can shop now

(NEW YORK) — "Summer Black Friday" is in full swing as Walmart kicks off its sale today running through June 23. During its Deals for Days event, Walmart will take on Amazon Prime Day with four total days of digital sales where online shoppers can find savings on electronics, toys, beauty, fashion and more.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Steam Summer Sale 2021: How to get the best deals

The Steam Summer Sale is upon us, offering some fantastic savings on a ton of games. Finding the best deals takes a little effort, but it's well worth it, giving you the chance to expand your Steam library without spending too much money. But that doesn't mean you should plough in and snap up every title you see; buy wisely and you'll pick up better bargains on the games you actually want to play.
Home & GardenPosted by
Real Simple

The Minimalist Desk Shoppers Love for Small Spaces Is $100 Off After Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While Prime Day ended at midnight on Tuesday, June 22, Amazon has been secretly revealing sales throughout this past week. So even if you missed out on the sale event, you can still find impressive deals to shop right now. And one of the best home deals to shop is this minimalist writing desk that's even cheaper now than it was on Prime Day at $100 off.
ShoppingThe Independent

This Week’s Top Discount Codes

In spite of lockdown restrictions gradually lifting and the possibility of visiting brick and mortar shops now an option, online shopping has remained the best alternative for smart shoppers that need quick and easy purchases. If you’d like to cheer up on cold and rainy days but don’t want to...
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Pandora’s summer sale has started – here’s how to get an extra 20% off

Whether you’re looking to add to your existing jewellery collection or want to buy a special gift for a loved one, Pandora is a go-to destination for everything from necklaces to bracelets and rings.The high street retailer is a hit among jewellery lovers and is perhaps best known for its signature charms and unique designs – as well as its recent foray into lab-grown diamonds, as it pledges to become more sustainable in its practices.Here at IndyBest, we’re always on the hunt for a good deal and it just so happens that Pandora has launched its summer sale. With discounts...
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

A Gap Home Collection Just Launched At Walmart

Walmart and the Gap have joined forces to create a new home goods collection across a variety of areas, like décor, tabletop essentials, bedding and bath. The new Walmart-exclusive Gap Home brand will feature more than 400 items to help spruce up your apartment, house or even a college dorm room, with prices ranging from $15.88 for a washed denim pillow to $64.98 for a soft jersey king-size comforter set.
Shoppingsarahtitus.com

Why You Should Never Shop Walmart or Dollar Stores

This post may contain affiliate links. So, we’ve all heard Walmarts’ slogan. Why You Should Never Shop Walmart or Dollar Stores. My true story begins with a simple garden hose. One that I still have nightmares about. Several years back, our family needed to purchase a garden hose. After checking...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS Plus deals: save up to 43% this weekend

PS Plus deals are offering big savings this weekend, with discounts reaching up to 43% off an annual subscription in both the US and UK. That means you'll be able to avoid the pesky auto-renewal fees and save yourself plenty of cash on another year of free games, online play, and exclusive discounts.