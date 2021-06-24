Cancel
Economy

Aurelius Expands Multiple High Grade Gold Zones at Aureus East and Provides Summary of Phase 1 Drill Program

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Drills 1.55m at 13.8 g/t Gold, 1.60m at 16.5 g/t Gold and 0.6m at 67.7 g/t Gold from surface. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals...

www.streetinsider.com
Industryakbizmag.com

Tectonic Commences Diamond Drilling Program at the Tibbs Gold Project

Tectonic Metals’ Tibbs project is located in the Interior in the Goodpaster Mining District. Tectonic Metals announced the commencement of its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Tibbs Gold Project, located in Alaska’s Goodpaster Mining District. The program is Tectonic’s inaugural diamond drilling campaign and will consist of approximately 3,000...
GamblingBusiness Insider

Mineral Mountain Stakes Three Historical High Grade Gold Producers 4.8 km Southwest of Standby Mine, Rochford District

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (MNRLF: OTCQX) (FRANKFURT: M8M) is pleased to announce that, following a successful mapping and sampling program conducted last month by the Company's Chief Geologist, Jeff Hrncir, about 4.8 kilometers southwest of the Company's main gold target, the Standby Mine, a 2.5 km long north-northwest trending band of well mineralized, metamorphosed and folded chert-grunerite of the Rochford Formation recording some of the highest grade gold values sampled in the Rochford District to date has recently been staked by Mineral Mountain. A total of 15 unpatented BLM claims totaling approximately 280 acres were staked to cover the 2.5 km length of this mineralized trend which includes three historical high-grade gold producers; the Black Eagle situated at the southern end of this trend, and the King of the West and Yellow BirdDeposits both near the north end. This new mineralized trend in the district has seen little modern exploration despite the significant potential to outline large volumes of high-grade mineralized iron formation beginning at surface.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Granada Gold Pre-Concentration Test Work Shows Potential to Increase In-Situ Historical Resource Estimate and Gold Grade

ROUYN NORANDA, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") is pleased to announce positive pre-concentration test work performed at Gekko in Australia on low-grade, mineralized waste material from the 500- tonne bulk sample recently taken from the Granada Gold Mine deposit.
Economyraleightimes.com

Talisker Intersects 0.8 g/t Gold Over 130.9 Metres of Intrusion-hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block, Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). Today's release includes results from hole SB-2021-030, which returned a 130.9 metre interval of near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization within the Pioneer Block that returned an average grade of 0.8 g/t gold. This interval follows last week's announcement of 106.75 metres grading 1.17 g/t gold, confirming the excellent grade continuity in hole SB-2021-026. The grade consistency is related to a high-density, fracture-controlled vein network hosted within a granite. To date, seven holes have intersected the granite in the Pioneer Block, with another two holes currently being drilled. More drilling is required to determine the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the intrusive hosting these broad zones at Pioneer.
Economydallassun.com

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Line Cutting for IP Survey at The Oakes Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTCBB:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the completion of the line cutting component of the 2021 IP program at the Oakes Gold Project in the Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt (GBGB) of Northern Ontario. A total of 12.8-line kilometres were cut to expand the IP grid to the east and to the west in preparation for a late summer drill program at Oakes. Canadian Exploration Services Inc. of Kirkland Lake has been contracted to complete 12-line km's and expand the historic IP grid from 1000 metres to 2300 metres in length. The IP geophysical program is expected to commence in early July.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Western Copper and Gold Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces its 2021 exploration and drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino"). The Program was developed with input from Rio Tinto as outlined in...
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

HighGold expands 2021 JT drill program

HighGold Mining Inc. June 23 announced it has expanded its 2021 drill program at Johnson Tract to 20,000 meters, a 25% increase over the 16,000 meters originally slated and the largest ever drill program at the gold-rich polymetallic project in Southcentral Alaska. The decision to expand the original C$10 million...
Economystockdaymedia.com

Maple Gold Reports Multiple High-Grade, Visible-Gold-Bearing Intercepts

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) (“Maple Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report results from four step-out drill holes at the 531 Zone from the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project (“Douay” or the “Project”) in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the “JV”) between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Great Bear Provides Assays Across Width of LP Fault Zone, Drills Separate Intervals of 400.00 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m and 2.23 g/t Gold Over 77.40 m in Same Hole

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear"), (TSXV: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) today reported results from its ongoing fully funded $45 million 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario. Chris Taylor, President...
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Corp. Collars First Hole of its 2021 Drill Program at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: KPZIF) (FSE: 80M) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has collared the first drill hole of its maiden 2021 diamond drill program at the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property" or the "Breccia Gold Property"), where it holds an option to earn 100% interest. The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Economycharlottenews.net

Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or ' the Company' ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. The 2021 drilling campaign began on June 5 th . Five diamond...
Economydallassun.com

MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake Begins Surface Exploration Program of Known Gold Targets and Airborne LiDAR Surveys

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAS) ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a final summary of assay results from the 2021 winter core drill program, including holes NL21-056 to 061, undertaken on North Lake gold deposit, part of the Company's 100% owned Preview-North Property in the La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan. A total of 2,502.5 meters were drilled in 10 holes completed (see Table 1, Figures 1 & 2).
Economyaustinnews.net

Murchison Announces Summer 2021 Drill Program at the Betty Zone on the 100% Owned Brabant Lake Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR) ('Murchison' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has secured QB Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Creighton, Saskatchewan to conduct diamond drilling at the newly-defined Betty Zone borehole geophysical anomaly. The 600 metre (minimum) program will consist of two diamond drill holes targeting the Betty Zone and will commence in July of 2021. Only two holes were selected for the program at this time to fit within existing drill permit constraints, and a new permit to conduct additional drilling at the Betty Zone, as well as the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit, have already been submitted for approval for future additional drilling.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Nova drilling high-grade RPM gold target

Nova Minerals Ltd. June 16 announced the start of drilling at RPM, a potentially higher-grade zone that represents the next stage of growth on the company's Estelle gold property in Alaska. Situated about 16 miles (25 kilometers) south of Korbel, where Nova has outlined 4.7 million ounces of gold in...
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Banyan begins phase 1 Aurex Hill drilling

Banyan Gold Corp. June 14 announced the start of an initial phase of 2021 drilling at the Aurex Hill target on its AurMac gold project about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle Mine in the Yukon. AurMac hosts 52.58 million metric tons of inferred resource averaging...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Commencement of Drill Program at its White Rock Gold Property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company") announces the commencement of a drill program on its White Rock property in the northeastern corner of Elko County, Nevada. After reviewing the historic exploration information on the property and reinterpreting the geology, the Company expanded its land position to 258 claims covering 5,160 acres. The expansion was done to cover the extensive gold system on the property. The core of this system hosts gold mineralization that extends across an area at least 3.2 Km by 1.6 Km. Initial field work suggests the system is potentially significantly larger than currently recognized.
TheStreet

Skyharbour Expands Its Current Drill Program At Its High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its current diamond drilling program at its flagship 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and near regional infrastructure on the southeast side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The current drilling program at Moore is progressing well and has provided significant encouragement to expand the current 3,500 metres drilling program to a total of 5,000 metres in 12 to 14 holes. This fully funded and permitted program will focus on following-up on existing unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the high grade Maverick structural corridor as well as newly defined targets at the Grid Nineteen area.
Economycharlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia. With the assistance of Chu Cho Industries and in cooperation with TDG's neighbour Benchmark Metals Inc., the final stretch of the Finlay-Nation forest service road which runs from Highway 97 was cleared up to the Baker Camp during the final week of May. TDG's camp management team has mobilized and the 20-person camp at Baker Mine is scheduled to be fully operational by June 28, 2021. TDG's geological team led by VP Exploration, Andy Randell, P.Geo., is expected to arrive in camp by the June 24, 2021.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amex Expands the Core of the High Grade Zone Near Surface at Perron With Intercepts of Up to 36.86 G/T Au Over 13.10 Metres, Including 529.06 G/T Au Over 0.75 Metre From Hole Pe-21-329

HGZ Highlights - Near Surface. 36.86 g/t Au over 13.10 metres, including 78.47 g/t Au over 0.65 metres and 529.06 g/t Au over 0.75 metre, for a metal factor of 483 at a vertical depth of approximately 200 metres in hole PE-21-329. This intersect expands and improves the richest part of the High Grade Zone at the ~200 metres level.