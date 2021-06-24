Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brunswick (BC) to acquire Navico for $1.05 billion

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navico, a global leader in marine electronics and sensors for $1.05 billion. As a result of this acquisition, Brunswick will add the industry leading brands of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and C-MAP to its Advanced Systems Group (ASG), which includes the leading Parts & Accessories (P&A) brands in power management, digital control and monitoring, and networked devices.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunswick Corporation#Financial Advisors#Streetinsider Premium#Simrad#B G#C Map#Advanced Systems Group#Parts Accessories#P A#Oem#Altor Fund Iv#President Ceo#Sweden Bankfilial#Sullivan Cromwell#Conference Call#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

JBT Corp. (JBT) Acquires Prevenio for $170M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, announced today it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Prevenio, a leading provider of innovative food safety solutions primarily for the poultry industry. Prevenio, formerly known as CMS Technology, provides highly effective pathogen protection through its unique anti-microbial delivery solution that significantly enhances food safety and integrity, and creates a safer work environment for its customers and their employees. The acquisition of Prevenio will enhance JBT's recurring revenue portfolio and furthers its investment in solutions that support its customers' daily operations. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a full-service lab in Bogart, Georgia specializing in microbiology focused on both field and R&D testing.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brunswick to buy marine electronics maker Navico for $1.05 billion

(Reuters) -U.S. boat maker Brunswick Corp on Thursday agreed to buy Norway-based marine electronics and sensor company Navico for $1.05 billion, as its looks to strengthen its presence in powerboat and sailing markets. Navico offers a range of products, including multi-function displays, fish finders, autopilots, sonars and radars, under brands...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Brunswick to spend $1.1 billion to buy Norway-based Navico

Brunswick Corp. announced Thursday an agreement to buy Norway-based marine electronics and sensors maker Navico for $1.05 billion. With the purchase of Navico, which had revenue of $470 million in the trailing 12-month period ended May 31, Brunswick will add the Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP brands to its Advanced Systems Group. "The acquisition of Navico and its award-winning brands will immediately accelerate Brunswick's ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access) strategy, and support our vision to deliver distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences," said Chief Executive Dave Foulkes. Brunswick said it plans to fund the deal through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and debt. Brunswick's stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 26.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.9%.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) to Acquire Aurora Innovations

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYFM) entered into an agreement to acquire Aurora Innovations, Inc., Aurora International, Inc., and Gotham Properties LLC, a Eugene, Oregon-based manufacturer and supplier of organic hydroponic products. Aurora's Roots Organics and Soul soil, grow media and nutrients brands, as well as its Procision perlite and peat moss professional mixes will be added to Hydrofarm's lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products.
StreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) To Acquire Aldevron in $9.6 Billion Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced today that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Aldevron, for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion. Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand and/or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Brady Corp. (BRC) Acquires Code Corp

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady") announced today that it has acquired The Code Corporation ("Code" or the "Company") for approximately $173 million. Brady will fund the transaction with cash on hand as well as with borrowings on its existing revolving line of credit. Code has forecasted sales of approximately $50 million for Brady's first full fiscal year of ownership, which is for the year ending July 31, 2022. Brady anticipates EBITDA from Code of approximately $10 million for the first full fiscal year ending July 31, 2022, inclusive of integration-related costs.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cloudera (CLDR) Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. The transaction will result in Cloudera becoming a private company and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Acquire AR Packaging from CVC Funds for $1.45 Billion in Cash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, and CVC Capital Partners Fund VI today announced a definitive agreement under which Graphic Packaging will acquire AR Packaging Group AB ("AR Packaging"), Europe's second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging, for approximately $1.45 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) to Acquire New Senior Investment Group (SNR) in All Equity $2.3 Billion Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas") and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) ("New Senior") today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the "Transaction"), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of New Senior debt.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kadant (KAI) to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates ("Clouth") for approximately 78 million Euros in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments. Clouth is a leading manufacturer of doctor blades and related equipment used in the production of paper, packaging, and tissue.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

2u (TWOU) to Acquire edX Assets for $800M in Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of edX's assets, including the edX brand, website, and marketplace, for $800 million in cash consideration. A joint release from 2U and edX with details of the transaction's benefits to students, universities, and the future of higher education can be found at: transformingdigitaleducation.com/press-release.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Acquire Maximus for C$135.4 million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire Maximus, a provider of digital controls and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) production management systems for the agritech market. The all-cash transaction, valued at CAD$135.4 million, is expected to close in Q3 upon obtaining required regulatory approvals. Upon transaction close, Maximus will join the PST segment.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dorman Products (DORM) Acquires Dayton Parts for $338M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dorman Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dorman") (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading brand in the automotive aftermarket, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dayton Parts ("Dayton"), for total consideration of $338 million, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Acquires Modulaire Group for $5B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) together with institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield") today announced an agreement to acquire Modulaire Group ("Modulaire") for approximately $5 billion. Modulaire is a leading provider of modular...
EconomyInternational Boat Industry

IBI Analysis | Brunswick to acquire Navico for $1bn

IBI provides analysis on Brunswick’s latest addition, aimed at enhancing the Group’s leadership position in marine technology and strengthening its global parts & accessories business — To continue reading, please see the IBI Plus subscription options below for accessing Premium Content. To continue, subscribe to IBI Plus. Benefits include:. Breaking...
BusinessBakery and Snacks

Barry Callebaut acquires Europe Chocolate Company (ECC)

Acquisition strengthens Barry Callebaut’s manufacturing capabilities in the growing market of highly customised industrial chocolate. The Barry Callebaut Group has announced it is acquiring Europe Chocolate Company (ECC), a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer of chocolate specialties and decorations. In a statement, the Swiss-headquartered company said it has signed an agreement...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Uses Option to Acquire the Rest of Farapulse

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced it exercised its option to acquire the remaining shares of Farapulse, Inc. The acquisition will complement the existing Boston Scientific electrophysiology portfolio to include the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System "“ a non-thermal ablation system for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) and other cardiac arrhythmias.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

PerkinElmer (PKI) to Acquire SIRION Biotech GmbH

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) entered into an agreement to acquire SIRION Biotech GmbH, a leading, global provider of viral vector-based technologies that drive improved delivery performance for cell and gene therapies. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CTS Corp. (CTSDF) Acquires ExactlyIT, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCQX: ) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT. Headquartered in North Carolina, with operational offices in...