Brunswick (BC) to acquire Navico for $1.05 billion

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, announced today it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Prevenio, a leading provider of innovative food safety solutions primarily for the poultry industry. Prevenio, formerly known as CMS Technology, provides highly effective pathogen protection through its unique anti-microbial delivery solution that significantly enhances food safety and integrity, and creates a safer work environment for its customers and their employees. The acquisition of Prevenio will enhance JBT's recurring revenue portfolio and furthers its investment in solutions that support its customers' daily operations. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a full-service lab in Bogart, Georgia specializing in microbiology focused on both field and R&D testing.