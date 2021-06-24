Bitdefender And ThreatQuotient Partner To Bolster Threat Detection Capabilities Through Shared Intelligence
Actionable Threat Intelligence Drives Better Decision Making and Security Operations Effectiveness for Security Operation Centers, Managed Detection and Response and Managed Security Service Providers. Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, announced a strategic partnership with ThreatQuotient, a leading security operations platform innovator, to incorporate Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence into the ThreatQ™...aithority.com