Technology

Bitdefender And ThreatQuotient Partner To Bolster Threat Detection Capabilities Through Shared Intelligence

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActionable Threat Intelligence Drives Better Decision Making and Security Operations Effectiveness for Security Operation Centers, Managed Detection and Response and Managed Security Service Providers. Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, announced a strategic partnership with ThreatQuotient, a leading security operations platform innovator, to incorporate Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence into the ThreatQ™...

aithority.com
