Bitdefender And ThreatQuotient Partner To Bolster Threat Detection Capabilities Through Shared Intelligence

Two of them, Safeguard Secure Remote Access and Safeguard for DevOps, are brand new, while the Endpoint Privilege Management solution has been enhanced with new capabilities. One Identity, the identity security-focused business unit of Quest Software, has announced three new or augmented solutions, as part of the revitalization of their PAM [Privilege Access Management] portfolio. Safeguard Secure Remote Access is a Zero Trust Network solution, built new from the ground up to manage privileged accounts in Work From Anywhere environments. The other brand new solution is Safeguard for DevOps, which as the name indicates is specifically focused on security around the DevOps process. The third offering, Endpoint Privilege Management, is a refresh of an existing solution to secure privilege on endpoints.