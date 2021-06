Tonight is the first time I'm doing bedtime with my 2 year old and the baby by myself as my husband is out. Toddler is still at the childminders, baby sleeping on me and I can feel how anxious I am, I almost feel sick. I know to some people this might sound like I can't handle my two children but due to the pandemic I've never been in the position having to look after the two of them - during the day, yes but not in the evening when it's bedtime. Baby is 7 weeks, toddler is almost 2 1/2. I can't even explain where the anxiety is coming from...