Fuze Named A Leader In The 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ For Unified Communications And Collaboration
With Continued Enterprise Market Growth And Feature-rich Unified Communications Platform, Fuze Identified As A Leader For The Fifth Consecutive Year. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration report. According to the report, the Fuze platform “continued to push the envelope on ease of use” for large enterprises; the recent expansion of offerings, “position [Fuze] well for the growing demand of an integrated UC&C Suite.”aithority.com