Lockdowns don’t work, period!!!!!
Be interesting to see if we learn anything about how to deal with future epidemics from the disastrous response to this one. The research is very clear that lockdowns, for example, which were never used before, did not slow transmission or improve outcomes. More evidence piled up this week. First, a paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research on the effect of the lockdowns. This is getting to be old hat, because once more we see that they certainly didn’t prevent deaths, from CV-19 or from other causes. (NBER Paper) The findings from this paper are quite startling in their rejection of any beneficial effect of “shelter in place” or lockdown policies on mortality.chathamjournal.com