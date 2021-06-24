Cancel
Bidtellect Crunches Big Data for Smarter Advertising With HPE Ezmeral

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop digital advertising business outperforms competition with real-time data analytics to optimize targeted advertising. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that programmatic digital advertising platform, Bidtellect, has selected HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric to help facilitate efficiency in its native ad buying, selling, and delivery across the internet. The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric will enable Bidtellect to analyze large volumes of data in order to offer their clients optimized and high-performing advertising campaigns.

Mike Conway
