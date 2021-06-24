Accedian And VMware To Enable Quality Of Experience Assurance For The Radio Access Network
Accedian Skylight on VMware Telco Cloud Platform will deliver enhanced performance visibility, intelligence, and QoE assurance to the modernized RAN. Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, announced it is working with VMware, Inc. to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with near-real-time decisioning and intelligence so they can enable the appropriate quality of experience (QoE) for a variety of applications. As a VMware Ready for Telco Cloud partner, Accedian’s Skylight performance analytics solution can be used in conjunction with VMware Telco Cloud Platform. This solution will create an opportunity for CSPs to build out a reliable and high-performing RAN and edge infrastructure to support new, high-bandwidth oriented application workloads that require low latency and assured communications.aithority.com