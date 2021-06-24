HighPeak Energy (HPK) Gets #125M Revolving Credit Facility; Set to Join Russell 2000Â® and Russell 3000Â® Indexes; Provides Business Updates

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced (i) certain financial and operational updates, (ii) that its bank group, led by Fifth Third Bank, N.A., ("Fifth Third Bank") has increased the Company's borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments to $125 million, and (iii) the Company expects to be added to the Russell 2000Â® and Russell 3000Â® indexes effective at market open on Monday, June 28, 2021.