HighPeak Energy (HPK) Gets #125M Revolving Credit Facility; Set to Join Russell 2000Â® and Russell 3000Â® Indexes; Provides Business Updates
HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced (i) certain financial and operational updates, (ii) that its bank group, led by Fifth Third Bank, N.A., ("Fifth Third Bank") has increased the Company's borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments to $125 million, and (iii) the Company expects to be added to the Russell 2000Â® and Russell 3000Â® indexes effective at market open on Monday, June 28, 2021.www.streetinsider.com