Trimble and Infotech to Streamline Inspection Measurement Workflows for Civil Infrastructure Projects

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfotech’s Mobile Application Leverages Trimble Access Field Software for Accurate Measurement Capabilities for Survey-Grade Inspection Workflows. Trimble announced that Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, is adding high-accuracy positioning and measurement capabilities to its Mobile Inspector Measure Service application through an integration with Trimble Access field software. Infotech provides field staff with simple, yet powerful and configurable, mobile apps to manage data collection and inspection activities for digital delivery of civil infrastructure including Federal and State Department of Transportation (DOT) projects.

aithority.com
