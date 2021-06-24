Trimble and Infotech to Streamline Inspection Measurement Workflows for Civil Infrastructure Projects

Workflow software is a powerful tool that can significantly simplify the process of running any business. It does this by automating not just the process of completing work but also allows for a smooth communication between team members. However, before you can understand how this works, it’s important to understand what exactly a workflow system is. The definition of this can be broken down into two parts, the workflow itself and the workflow software. As long as the tasks involved in completing a project are defined clearly, a workflow system can provide the necessary tools for ensuring the completion of any work that needs to be completed.