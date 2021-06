Frontier Development Lab (FDL) kicks off its sixth year, with teams comprised of researchers who will use AI and ML to tackle seven challenges in the areas of heliophysics, astronaut health, lunar resources and Earth science. FDL applies AI technologies to science to push the frontiers of research and develop new tools to help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges. For the second year in a row, FDL, which typically brings researchers, mentors and faculty from around the world together at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, CA, will take place virtually.