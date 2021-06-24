Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (ARYE) Announces 13M Share IPO at $10/sh

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: ARYE) announces 13,000,000 share IPO at $10 per ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Arye#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,050,000 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.50% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saturna Capital CORP Buys 35,100 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV): Traders Are Undervaluing These Stock’s:

The Healthcare stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $0.6 while performing a change of 4.36% Gain on Tuesday, February 04, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Taal Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. MSD Acquisition comprises about 0.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, […]
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE): Buy, Sell Or Hold? What Analysts Recommend:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $0.85 while performing a change of -0.01% Loss on Thursday, January 30, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stockssiliconangle.com

Confluent IPO raises $828M and its stock soars on its first day of trading

Big-data company Confluent Inc. had a strong debut today as it entered the Nasdaq stock exchange, as its shares climbed 25% on their first day of trading. The company raised $828 million in its initial public offering as it sold 23 million shares at $36 each, above a projected range of $29 to $33. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol “CFLT,” ended the day at $45.02. That gave it a market value of $11.4 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eversept Partners LP Purchases Shares of 239,026 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 1.86% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 23,632 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

4,158,000 Shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,565,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Northern Lights Acquisition Corporation (NLITU) Prices 10M Units at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Lights Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, June 24, 2021, under the ticker symbol “NLITU”. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “NLIT” and “NLITW” respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdinds (CURV) Files 8M Share IPO at $18-$21/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Torrid Holdinds (NYSE: CURV) files to IPO 8M shares at $18-$21 per share. Torrid is the largest direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates in North America by net sales. With...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing June 24, 2021

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced that, commencing today, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units completed on May 6, 2021, including the units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option of 3,000,000 units, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "VLAT" and "VLATW," respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VLATU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.