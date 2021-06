The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week:. 1 to 2 p.m., Teen Tales. Welcome to teen summer reading at Indiana Free Library. This summer each participant will receive a copy of “A Wolf at the Door and Other Retold Fairy Tales,” edited by Ellen Datlow and Terri Windling. Each week we will explore a different tale, discuss other versions of this story and create a unique craft. Once registered, participants will be able to pick up a supply kit filled with supplies for all of the crafts and activities for the summer. Meetings will be a combination of Zoom meetings and prerecorded videos. This week the theme is: Conservation of Our Tails (and Tales). Programming will be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.