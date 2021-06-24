Cancel
Politics

Ige: Lack Of Public Input Is Driving Concerns Over Bills — And Possible Vetoes

Honolulu Civil Beat
When Gov. David Ige announced Monday he plans to veto 28 bills approved by the Legislature this year, he aimed some extra criticism at a number of measures he said lawmakers passed without giving the public enough opportunity to provide input. The highest-profile example is House Bill 613, which directs...

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

