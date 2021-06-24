Ige: Lack Of Public Input Is Driving Concerns Over Bills — And Possible Vetoes

Wisconsin residents can help make sure their voice is heard when the voting district lines are drawn this fall. The Wisconsin People’s Maps Commission recently announced it would be launching a new portal for residents to submit their thoughts for redistricting. Whether they are written comments or their own maps, the information gathered will be used to draw new district lines in the state based on U.S. Census Data. The non-partisan commission set up by Governor Tony Evers was created to prevent gerrymandering from occurring. Wisconsin Democrats have gone to court to fight against the maps drawn by Republicans in 2010, arguing they were drawn in a way to keep them in power. Republicans have countered those sentiments, stating a non-partisan group drawing the district lines would be unconstitutional.