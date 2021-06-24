Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -Visa Inc said on Thursday it had agreed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) takeover of European open banking platform Tink, months after it ditched a planned acquisition of the startup's U.S. rival Plaid. Founded in 2012, Sweden-based Tink enables banks and other financial firms to share and...

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Tink
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visa Inc#A Visa#Swedish#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#European Union#Fs#Plaid Visa#Izettle#Paypal Holdings Inc#Fintech M A#Dawn Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
Related
Businesskfgo.com

JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday. The deal marks JPMorgan’s debut in Brazil’s retail banking. The U.S. bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking. Founded in 2019 by...
Marketsq957.com

Deutsche Boerse to buy Swiss fintech Crypto Finance

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that it was buying a two-thirds stake in Swiss fintech Crypto Finance to expand its offering for digital assets. Crypto Finance, which was founded in 2017 and has 55 employees, provides trading, storage, and investment in digital assets...
Businesskelo.com

Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans London IPO

LONDON (Reuters) -Private equity firm Bridgepoint said on Tuesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange, raising at least 300 million pounds ($416.10 million) from new shares to help fund its growth plans and pay down debt. The decision to list follows a buoyant few years for private...
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Visa to Acquire Open Banking Platform Tink

Visa announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tink, a European open banking platform that enables financial institutions, fintechs and merchants to build tailored financial management tools, products and services for European consumers and businesses based on their financial data. Visa will pay total financial consideration of 1.8 billion Euros, inclusive of cash and retention incentives, to acquire Tink.
Businessjournaltranscript.com

One Of The World Leaders In Digital Platform Visa Inc (NYSE: V) To Acquire Open Banking Platform Tink

One of the world leaders in the digital platform Visa Inc (NYSE: V) announced that it had inked an acquisition deal with a European open banking platform, Tink. The European-based company allows financial institutions and merchants to construct and use customized financial management tools, products, and services. Many European consumers and businesses use the respective platform for their financial data and their business requirements. For the acquisition, digital platform Visa Inc will pay Tink, its European counterpart, 1.8 billion Euros, and this includes cash and retention incentives.
Businesscoinjournal.net

The FCA flags Binance operations in the UK

UK’s financial regulator has put out a warning against Binance for lacking ‘any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity’. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK has declared that Binance is no longer allowed to operate regulated assets. The news first surfaced towards the end of last week as the FCA pushed on with its vigilance on cryptocurrencies. The FCA noted that there would be a conditional exclusion to the declaration if Binance submitted an application before the March 31, 2022 deadline.
BusinessTelegraph

Zopa plans London listing to take on Klarna

The online lender Zopa plans to take on the £30bn giant Klarna with an expansion into the buy now, pay later sector as it prepares to float in London next year. The company plans to expand further beyond its heritage as a peer-to-peer lender by helping shoppers to stagger the cost of purchases.
Businessprotocol.com

Visa’s Plan B: Buy Tink

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Visa buys a Swedish startup, bringing humans back to finance, and Chainalysis's lofty new $4.2 billion valuation. Visa's not giving up that easily. Five months after its $5.3 billion bid to buy Plaid collapsed, the payments giant is making another bold...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Fintech unicorn Upgrade eyes new funding at $3 billion

Upgrade, a lending startup that counts Banco Santander SA and SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank as investors, is seeking to triple its valuation in a fresh funding round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The company, advised by FT Partners, has begun discussions with growth-focused private...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Why Visa Thinks Tink Is The Way To Go For Open Banking

Barely five months after abandoning its bid to buy data Plaid, Visa is again going the data aggregation route — but this time in open banking’s proverbial backyard. As reported Thursday (June 24), the payments network said it had struck a deal to buy Tink for the equivalent of $2.1 billion.
BusinessZacks.com

Visa (V) to Purchase Tink to Boost Open Banking in Europe

V - Free Report) has announced that it will acquire Tink, a European open banking platform, which is a third-party provider innovating and creating products and services by using customer data held by banks. The deal will be valued at $2.2 billion. The move resonates with Visa’s efforts to be...
Businessnewpaper24.com

Visa to accumulate open banking platform Tink for greater than $2 billion – TechCrunch – NEWPAPER24

Visa to accumulate open banking platform Tink for greater than $2 billion – TechCrunch. Right now’s transfer comes just a few months after Visa deserted its acquisition of Plaid, one other well-liked open banking startup. Initially, Visa deliberate to spend $5.3 billion to accumulate the American startup. However the firm needed to name off the acquisition after working right into a regulatory wall.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Why Visa is taking another swing at buying a data aggregator

Visa is making a fresh attempt to build a business around data sharing, this time focusing on Europe through its agreement to buy Tink. Visa has agreed to buy the Stockholm-based open banking platform provider for about $2.2 billion. The card network unsuccessfully tried a large open banking acquisition before, but backed off after U.S. regulators objected. Open banking, which is mandated by the European Union's PSD2 regulation, enables data sharing between banks and third parties such as fintechs. It also applies to banks from the U.S. and other markets that do business in the EU.
Marketsmymixfm.com

Andreesen Horowitz unveils $2.2 billion crypto fund

(Reuters) – Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz on Thursday launched a $2.2 billion fund with a focus on crypto networks, the company said in a blog post. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Rockwell Automation to buy Plex Systems for $2.2 billion in cash

Rockwell Automation Inc. announced Friday an agreement to buy Michigan-based privately held software-as-a-service smart manufacturing platform company Plex Systems for $2.22 billion in cash. The deal, which will be financed with a combination of cash and debt, is expected to be completed in Rockwell's fourth quarter. Plex offers a multi-tenant SaaS manufacturing platform, including advanced manufacturing execution systems, quality and supply-chain management capabilities. It has more than 700 customers and manages more than eight billion transactions per day. "Combining Plex's cutting-edge cloud technology with Rockwell's existing software portfolio and domain expertise will add customer value and create more ways to win," said Rockwell Chief Executive Blake Moret. "The acquisition will also accelerate our software revenue growth and strengthen our annual recurring revenue streams." Rockwell's stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 13.8% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 13.6%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Visa $2 bln EU fintech deal has ominous precedent

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It doesn’t take Visa (V.N) Chief Executive Al Kelly long to bounce back. Months after abandoning the $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid, under pressure from U.S. competition authorities, he has agreed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.1 billion) deal to buy Sweden’s Tink, effectively the European equivalent. Both companies built software that lets users see their bank account balance and move money around without logging directly into a banking app. That’s a threat to Visa, since people could in theory pay for goods and services via account transfers rather than cards.