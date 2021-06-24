Form 8-K PAE Inc For: Jun 17

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT)(NASDAQ: OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced the closing on June 28, 2021 of the sale of 432,000 additional shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 (the "Shares") to Maxim Group LLC (the "Underwriter") upon the Underwriter's exercise in full of the balance of its over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") in connection with the Company's previously disclosed public offering that closed on May 28, 2021 (the "Offering"). The Company received net proceeds of approximately $1,983,225 from the sale of the Shares after deducting underwriting discounts.