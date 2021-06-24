Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.04

Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.