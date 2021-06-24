Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.04

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ: AIH) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) click here.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aih#Wall Street#Streetinsider Premium#Aih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by 160.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. UFCS stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.12.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Declines By 98.9%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $251.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.74 million and the lowest is $247.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.07 billion in its fiscal second quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 1,152,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.
MarketsWKRB News

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

51job, Inc. (JOBS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.6 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 51job, Inc. (JOBS) click here.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

iPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.01

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), versus $0.01 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.1 million, versus $9.77 million reported last year. "In our first...
Economyrivertonroll.com

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Computer Hardware Mid-Day Report: Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON), MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO).

These are the movers of Wednesday’s mid-day trade. Keep a close track of the following tickers. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON). EBON is one of the winners on Wednesday’s Mid-day trade, as the stock gained 2.59% to trade at $3.16. Today, the stock saw more than 3.7 million shares exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14.29 Million shares. The stock opened at $3.20 and moved within a range of $3.12 – $3.31. The stock has traded $2.37 – $14.95 in the past 52 weeks. The stock has gained 22.95% over the last month but has lost 64.25% in the past quarter.