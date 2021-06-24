Battle over critical race theory won’t benefit GOP in the long run

It feels like yesterday that my wife and I were shopping for grade schools for our daughter — the same daughter who just graduated from high school. We visited a bunch of private schools where the children of Washington’s elite get turned into the feedstock of the meritocracy. The most remarkable thing about the experience was how nearly all of the schools were obsessed with “diversity” and social issues attached to the term. Many pitched diversity not merely as important but as their sole comparative advantage. It was as though they thought if they could convince us that they cared more about diversity than their competitors, that alone would seal the deal.