Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Battle over critical race theory won’t benefit GOP in the long run

By Jonah Goldberg
Watertown Daily Times
 4 days ago

It feels like yesterday that my wife and I were shopping for grade schools for our daughter — the same daughter who just graduated from high school. We visited a bunch of private schools where the children of Washington’s elite get turned into the feedstock of the meritocracy. The most remarkable thing about the experience was how nearly all of the schools were obsessed with “diversity” and social issues attached to the term. Many pitched diversity not merely as important but as their sole comparative advantage. It was as though they thought if they could convince us that they cared more about diversity than their competitors, that alone would seal the deal.

www.wdtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Private Schools#Critical Race Theory#Gop#Confederate Race Theory#Msnbc#American#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Societysgtreport.com

BLACKS ARE JOINING WITH WHITES IN CONDEMNING CRITICAL RACE THEORY BEING PUSHED BY THE DEMOCRATS AS THE EVIL RACIST HATE SPEECH IT TRULY IS

“How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” Smith asked, adding that he worked his way through college without a mother and father in his home. He pushed back on teaching Black children that White people will prevent them from achieving success. “How’d I get where I am right now if some White man kept me down?” he added. The curriculum has sparked a national conversation about the role of race and racism in school districts across the country. Often compared by critics to actual racism, CRT is a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities.
Entertainmentkion546.com

The Second Amendment is not about guns — it’s about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

One of Charlton Heston’s greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group’s national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was “something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms.”
Riverside County, CAblavity.com

Conservatives Are Head Over Heels With A Black Dad Who Spoke Out Against Teaching Critical Race Theory In Schools

A Black father is getting loved up on by GOP talking heads this week after dismissing the tenets of critical race theory alongside his daughter. Kory Yeshua, who’s from Riverside County, California, originally posted a video to TikTok, before audio was removed, claiming that progressive viewpoints teach children how to judge others solely based on race and not who they are as human beings. He said that if school systems teach critical race theory, Black children will be taught they'll never receive equal treatment.
SocietyFox News

Joy Reid ripped for claiming students 'learn a kind of Confederate Race Theory': 'This is nonsense'

MSNBC host Joy Ann-Reid defended critical race theory on Twitter Friday by arguing that school children are currently being taught "a kind of Confederate Race Theory." Critical race theory has been described as the notion that racism is embedded in U.S. institutions. It has often been compared to the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which is based on the belief that the first importation of the slaves to America in 1619 was the mark of the nation’s true founding.
Politicsdemocracyguardian.com

Critical Race Theory is the GOP’s Newest White Grievance Scam

If you pay attention to the media, you must have heard of the right-wing obsession with Critical Race Theory. If you’re one of those deluded souls who believe right-wing news, you might think that Critical Race Theory is the worst thing to hit America since the coronavirus. But most of the opponents of Critical Race Theory can’t accurately define it. And this is seen in interviews with Republican politicians.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

GOP lawmakers intensify effort to ban critical race theory in schools

In April, Cheryl Harris, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, noticed an uptick in citations of her work. Sort of. “My inbox started being flooded with very bizarre and rabid emails and voicemails attributing things to me that I've never said,” she recalled in a phone interview. “I've been in this scholarly business long enough to know that occasionally, somebody may pick up something that you write and take exception to it. But this had nothing to do with anything I had said, actually.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democrat Eric Swalwell rants GOP 'a pro-slavery, anti-police party' in MSNBC interview

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., claimed Wednesday on MSNBC that the Republican Party was "a pro-slavery, anti-police party that's rolling with the cop killers." Swalwell criticized opposition from some Republican members of Congress to a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police officers for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as well as a bill marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump lashes out at Chairman of the Joint Chiefs over critical race theory

During an interview with Newsmax, former President Trump railed against the academic framework that has become a recent target of top Republicans across the country. “I watched the statements of some others, your head of the Navy, it was pathetic. And they didn’t talk that way when I was around, I can tell you. They didn’t talk that way or I would’ve gotten rid of them in 2 minutes,” he said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Teachers come under pressure as politicians, parents battle over ‘critical race theory’

WASHINGTON—Teachers from Tennessee to Iowa are swept up in a wave of outrage led by GOP politicians nationwide over how schools teach kids about race in U.S. history.  Conservatives have pilloried much instruction about systemic racism as “critical race theory,” even when that academic term has never been mentioned. A half dozen states have already […] The post Teachers come under pressure as politicians, parents battle over ‘critical race theory’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ted Cruz introduces bill banning federal funding for critical race theory teaching in the workplace

Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill Thursday that would block federal funding for teaching critical race theory in the workplace. “The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race,” the Texas Republican said in a statement about the bill, which has been dubbed the END CRT Act.