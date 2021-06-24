Amazon.com (AMZN) Prime Day Sales Increase 7% Generating New Record - Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.