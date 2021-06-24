Contentstack Expands Its Award-winning Customer Support To Launch The Industry’s First Cross-Vendor Service Commitment Program

Extending Care without Compromise™ to joint customers of Contentstack Catalysts provides unparalleled post-purchase support to companies embracing the MACH architecture. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), announced it is expanding its Care Without Compromise™ program to Catalysts in order to provide joint customers the highest level of post-purchase support. Contentstack Catalysts are partners with complementary technology and like-minded about delivering a high-value solution for customers, including outstanding customer service. With this program, Contentstack and participating Catalysts are partnering not just for sales, marketing, and integration, but also for customer service and support.