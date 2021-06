Our Public Works Department will be working on a stormwater project at 423 McGroarty Street from June 23 to July 23 that is designed to recycle stormwater in our community. To do this, construction teams will remove impermeable concrete and excavate infiltration pits. Afterwards, crews will line the pits with filter fabric and fill the pit with gravel. Gutters will also be replaced with permeable concrete. This project will allow stormwater to infiltrate into the ground and recharge the underground aquifers within the San Gabriel watershed. This will also prevent water from creating ponds on the street or flowing out of the City.