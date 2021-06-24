Rheaply Closes $2.2 Million Inter-series Funding Round With Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund And MIT Solve

Investments Will Fund The Development Of Carbon-related Rheaply Feature Updates To Help Companies Measure Carbon Emissions Savings From Reuse And Fuel The Circular Economy. Rheaply, a climate tech company that combines a resource-sharing network with a user-friendly asset management platform, announced that it has raised a $2.2 million inter-series funding round led by Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, with additional investments made by MIT Solve’s investment arm, Solve Innovation Future. The investments will be directed toward building carbon-based reporting into the platform, so companies can measure carbon emissions reductions as they utilize the platform.