Stocks Will Outperform Other Assets In 2nd-Half, Use Corrections as Opportunities to Add More - Credit Suisse (CS)

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.