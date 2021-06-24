Cancel
Stocks Will Outperform Other Assets In 2nd-Half, Use Corrections as Opportunities to Add More - Credit Suisse (CS)

 4 days ago

Credit Suisse presented its investment outlook for the second half of this year to predict the world economy growing by ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Credit Suisse AG Has $3.04 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,839,681 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Alibaba Group worth $3,038,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Credit Suisse Forecasts Economic Growth Of 5.9% In Year’s Second Half

In its investment outlook for the second half of 2021, investment bank Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) forecasts that the world economy will grow 5.9% this year and 4% in 2022. Growth will be spurred by vaccine rollouts, fiscal stimulus and a broadening services recovery, says Credit Suisse. The bank also said the U.S. is set to grow at a rate of 6.9% this year, the Eurozone will expand by 4.2% while Asia ex-Japan is predicted to grow 7.5%.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Surges as Credit Suisse Pounds the Table

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) is surging 15% mid-day after Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken pounded the table ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Personnel Changes Could Stop the Brain Drain - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating and $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) PT Raised to $72 at Credit Suisse, Margin Rebound Underappreciated

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta raised the price target on ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to $72.00 (from $69.00) on the belief that as refined product demand starts approaching pre-pandemic levels, XOM's refining results will demonstrate material FCF inflection, a point that remains underappreciated.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS): Price Up $0.02 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.11)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.11%) from the hour prior. CS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksquantcha.com

StockTwits Trending Alert: Trading recent interest in CREDIT SUISSE GROUP $CS

Quantcha now offering unlimited commission-free options trading. Quantchabot has detected a promising Bull Call Spread trade opportunity for CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CS) for the 16-Jul-2021 expiration period. You can analyze the opportunity in depth over at the Quantcha Options Search Engine. CS was recently trading at $10.70 and has an...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD eyes a correction back to resistance at 1.2285 – Credit Suisse

“We look for a move to 1.2203 next, then 1.2253/85, which includes the important 55-day average, the 38.2% retracement of the fall from April and the ‘measured base objective’. We would look for a cap here for the medium term downtrend to then reassert itself.”. “Near-term support moves to the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil S. Gajrawala upgraded Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $78.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "We think this provides an opportunity to buy a disruptive energy drinks business with a differentiated product ("better-for-you"), healthy topline (+75% organic rev in 1Q), beneficiary of pandemic recovery, improving structural distribution system, and upside to profitability."
Stocksdrpgazette.com

iWallet Corporation (IWAL) Stock Corrects On Profit Taking; A Good Opportunity?

If you are looking into small cap stocks at this point then it might be difficult to look past the iWallet Corporation (OTCMKTS:IWAL) stock. The stock has seen incredibly heavy action over the course of the recent days and although it did decline by 18% on Monday, it had soared by as much as 400% in the preceding week.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.