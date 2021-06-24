‘Blindspotting’ brings the Bay Area to the world. Locals may be its toughest critics

It's golden hour and cars are swinging rapturous donuts in a West Oakland intersection as the first episode of Starz's "Blindspotting" spinoff series, adapted from Daveed Diggs' and Rafael Casal's 2018 indie dramedy of the same name, follows its new protagonist into uncertain terrain: not the conflicted Collin (Diggs) or his hotheaded best friend Miles (Casal), but Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles' longtime girlfriend, who must forge ahead and figure things out on her own.